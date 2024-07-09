Han Ye Seul recently made headlines by announcing her decision to quit her diet regimen.

She shared a photo and the statement, “After two weeks of dieting… I can’t do this anymore,” on Instagram.

The image showed her abandoning her strict diet, capturing viewers’ attention with her relatable and human side.

Han Ye Seul started her diet last month, sharing her daily regimen, which included cucumbers, tomatoes, a small amount of rice, and meat.

Her announcement, just two weeks into the diet, highlighted the challenges many face in maintaining such strict routines.

In May, she registered her marriage with her boyfriend, who is ten years younger, and they recently returned from their honeymoon.

Han Ye Seul is a South Korean actress with a career spanning over two decades. She began modelling after winning the SBS Supermodel Contest in 2001 and transitioned to acting in 2003 with her debut in the sitcom “Nonstop 4.”

Numerous dramas

She has starred in numerous television dramas, including “Couple or Trouble” (2006), “Tazza” (2008), and the popular “Birth of a Beauty” (2014).

Han Ye Seul is also known for her film roles in “Miss Gold Digger” (2007) and “Penny Pinchers” (2011).

Born Leslie Kim in the United States, she became a naturalized South Korean citizen in 2004 to further her acting career.

Despite facing criticism early in her career for some acting roles, she persevered and established herself as a successful actress.

In 2024, she announced her marriage to her non-celebrity boyfriend of ten years on her YouTube channel.