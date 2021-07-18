Han So Hee finally meets Song Kang’s ex in Nevertheless

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Han So Hee and Song Kang’s ex, Lee Yul Eum will finally face each other in Nevertheless.

Spoilers up ahead.



After spending some nights together, Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) and Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) has gotten closer. Yoo Na Bi starts to fall deeper in love with Park Jae Uhn but there is always a gap between the two and they could not really be defined as lovers. Yoon Seol Ah (Lee Yul Eum) is one of the obstacles between them. Park Jae Uhn always prioritised Yoon Seol Ah and she was like an insurmountable wall for Yoo Na Bi.

Yoon Seol Ah feels the same way about Yoo Na Bi, according to Soompi. She was bothered that Park Jae Uhn kept paying special attention to Yoo Na Bi. In newly released stills, it shows the tension between Yoo Na Bi and Yoon Seol Ah in their first meeting. In the past, they have only watched each other from afar. Now, they have come face-to-face with one another. Yoo Na Bi picks up a purple lighter that Yoon Seol Ah has dropped. Yoon Seol Ah then watches Yoo Na Bi with edgy eyes.

The lighter is something that Park Jae Uhn always carries around. The two women engage in a chilly war of nerves, and it will be intriguing to see how Yoo Na Bi, who has been struggling to maintain calm, will react after she runs into Yoon Seol Ah.

The production team commented, “Yoo Na Bi and Yoon Seol Ah have been conscious of each other without realizing it. Finally, the two have faced each other and will confirm the truth about the anxiousness in their hearts. This will play a new variable in the dizzying youth romance.”

“Nevertheless” airs every Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

Born on November 18, 1994, Lee So Hee, known popularly as Han So Hee is a South Korean actress. She has starred as a main cast in the Korean television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and the supporting role in Abyss (2019). She gained wide recognition after portraying the main character of Yeo Da-kyung in the smash-hit and record-breaking drama The World of the Married (2020)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

