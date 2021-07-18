Entertainment Celebrity Han So Hee finally meets Song Kang's ex in Nevertheless

Han So Hee finally meets Song Kang’s ex in Nevertheless

Want to know some juicy deets about what's about to happen?

Han So Hee picks up a purple lighter. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Han So Hee and Song Kang’s ex, Lee Yul Eum will finally face each other in Nevertheless. 

Spoilers up ahead.

After spending some nights together, Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) and Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) has gotten closer. Yoo Na Bi starts to fall deeper in love with Park Jae Uhn but there is always a gap between the two and they could not really be defined as lovers. Yoon Seol Ah (Lee Yul Eum) is one of the obstacles between them. Park Jae Uhn always prioritised Yoon Seol Ah and was like an insurmountable wall for Yoo Na Bi.

Lee Yul Eum meets Han So Hee face to face. Picture: Instagram

Yoon Seol Ah feels the same way about Yoo Na Bi, according to Soompi was bothered that Park Jae Uhn kept paying special attention to Yoo Na Bi. In newly released stills, it shows the tension between Yoo Na Bi and Yoon Seol Ah in their first meeting. In the past, they have only watched each other from afar. Now, they have come face-to-face with one another. Yoo Na Bi picks up a purple lighter that Yoon Seol Ah has dropped. Yoon Seol Ah then watches Yoo Na Bi with edgy eyes.

- Advertisement -

The lighter is something that Park Jae Uhn always carries around. The two engage in a chilly of nerves, and it will be intriguing to see how Yoo Na Bi, who has been struggling to maintain calm, will react after she runs into Yoon Seol Ah.

The production team commented, “Yoo Na Bi and Yoon Seol Ah have been conscious of each other without realizing it. Finally, the two have faced each other and will confirm the truth about the anxiousness in their hearts. This will play a new variable in the dizzying youth romance.”

“Nevertheless” airs every Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

Born on November 18, 1994, Lee So Hee, known popularly as Han So Hee is a actress. She has starred as a main cast in the Korean television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and the supporting role in Abyss (2019). She gained wide recognition after portraying the main character of Yeo Da-kyung in the smash-hit and record-breaking drama The World of the Married (2020)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Was Leong Mun Wai shut down in Parliament once again? We ask the Parliamentarian directly

Singapore — Since taking on the role of NCMP from Jul 2020, PSP’s Leong Mun Wai is no stranger to Parliamentary debates and everything that ensues. However, after exchanges in Parliament with Heng Swee Keat, Tan Chuan-Jin and now Ong Ye...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Boon Lee apologises for saying “Indians prey on Chinese girls”

Singapore -- Tan Boon Lee, the lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, has apologised in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 9). Throughout the video, Tan kept...
View Post
Featured News

Former PAP MP Amrin Amin says he’s not giving up on public service, but netizens not too keen on him

Singapore — On the anniversary of his defeat in the GE 2020 elections, former People’s Action Party MP and political office holder Amrin Amin says his “passion for community work” remains strong, but netizens don’t seem to be too keen on...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent