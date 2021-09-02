COVID-19 | Half of 180 new Covid-19 cases unlinked; 845 total cases in the past week: MOH

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Out of the total 180 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday (Sept 1), half are unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its daily Covid-19 update, MOH reported 177 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of which 54 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine. Another 33 cases are linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, 90 cases are unlinked.

MOH also reported three imported cases that were already placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 335 cases in the week before to 845 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 112 cases in the week before to 253 cases in the past week.

No new clusters were reported on Wednesday, while two have closed.

There are currently 68 active clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

On vaccination efforts, 80 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen and received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent has received at least one dose.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated individuals who became severely ill or died is 8.3 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent. /TISG

