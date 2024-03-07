International

Haley says goodbye to the 2024 presidential pursuit

ByGemma Iso

March 7, 2024
News outlets buzzed with reports announcing the departure of Nikki Haley as she said goodbye to her presidential pursuit, leaving Trump as the sole contender for the Republican nomination.

The announcement of Haley’s exit sent shockwaves through social media platforms, with reactions pouring in on X from various corners of the political spectrum.

Her exit was made certain after Donald Trump showcased his dominance by clinching victories across numerous states, propelling him closer to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Simon Ateba of Today News Africa stirred the online discourse by sharing a video clip of Jason Miller, Trump’s campaign manager, in an interview with Newsmax, emphasizing the overarching goal of defeating Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Miller’s statement underscored the high stakes involved beyond individual candidates.

Robbie Scowls of the Progressive Alliance, adopting a pessimistic tone, lamented the perceived loss for Republicans, expressing doubts about their chances without Haley in the race.

Haley failed

Progressive activist Susan K. Smith echoed similar sentiments, questioning Haley’s alignment with Trump and its implications for her political legacy.

Meanwhile, NBC News‘ Ryan J. Reilly highlighted Haley’s departure as a strategic move that essentially handed the GOP nomination to Trump, signaling a consolidation of power within the party.

On a different note, Progressive journalist Victoria Brownworth shed light on Haley’s historic achievements as the first GOP woman to secure primary victories in both Washington, D.C., and Vermont, adding depth to the discussion beyond immediate developments.

Conversely, liberal activist Steve Paul voiced concerns over Haley potentially aligning herself with Trump in the future, speculating on her next political moves and their implications for the Republican Party.

With the field narrowing and tensions escalating, Haley’s exit marks a pivotal moment in the GOP’s trajectory toward the 2024 presidential race, setting the stage for intensified debates and strategic maneuvers in the coming months.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

