Hailey Bieber models for Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection dubbed Icy Park

Hailey Bieber has a new modelling gig. In one of the images, the supermodel wife of Justin Bieber was lying on the floor wearing a sporty blue latex dress as she posed for the camera.

She reportedly said that she is “so grateful and happy to be part of this campaign”.

This is following Beyonce teasing her third Ivy Park collection dubbed Icy Park in January with a sizzling video that also features Gucci Mane, as reported by Daily Mail on Friday (Feb 5).

Bieber, 24, donned a white knit hat over her blonde hair and her make-up was beautifully applied with bronze tones. She was sitting up on one side while wearing a skintight mini dress zipped down the front, showing off her cleavage. The Vogue cover girl also wore grey sneakers with white and blue socks.

In another photo, she was seen in a hot pink top and bicycle shorts while on a fake fur chair. Bieber also had a hot pink knit cap as she looked back at the camera.

Singer and fashion designer Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying herself teasing the new line.

Beyonce once again partnered sportswear brand Adidas on the newest Adidas x Ivy Park collection. They have designed pieces fit for the slopes this time, including footwear, accessories and apparel.

According to Adidas, the line was created with the aim of bringing out “creativity, individuality and imagination” in those who wear the pieces. The third drop boasts the updated Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, plus the new Super Sleek Boot.

Rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman, feature in the campaign alongside Beyonce.

Icy Park follows October’s Drip 2 collection and once again uses the “This is my Park” motto but this time it’s “Your Park Is Your Wonderland”. The size-inclusive Adidas x Ivy Park line first launched in January 2020.

In the meantime, Beyonce recently shared about how she used fashion as an “escape” during the quarantine.

The singer, who shares Blue Ivy, nine, and twins Rumi and Sir, three, with husband Jay-Z, 51, enjoyed taking some time a day every week for herself and her children to get dressed up and pose for photos while quarantining at home during the coronavirus outbreak. The “tradition” they established was a big influence on the latest Ivy Park collection.

Beyonce said that every Friday, the family would dress up in her clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s photos. It became a ritual for them and an opportunity to handle the crazy year together.

“The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile.

“I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing. They brought me joy and made me smile in the midst of a tough time for all of us,” shared Beyonce. /TISG

