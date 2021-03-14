Hailey Bieber launches her own YouTube channel

- Advertisement -

On Friday (March 12) Hailey Bieber launched her own official YouTube channel and it features a glimpse into the model’s skincare routine, travels and challenges with A-list friends and stylists.

In the first episode, “Welcome to My Channel” Bieber stumbles on the “freaking mouthful” of names she goes by while introducing herself, including Hailey Rhode Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. According to her new channel, she’s picked Hailey Rhode Bieber as her final moniker.

Bieber, 24 said that after filming episodes of the YouTube Originals docuseries Seasons with Billboard‘s current cover star, her husband Justin Bieber, she learned that she “actually enjoyed for people to get to know my personality.” The model created a platform where she can show more aspects of her personality in her own way.

In a report by Billboard, she hinted that her YouTube channel will feature conversations about politics, mental health and faith while debunking “very interesting and strange rumours” she’s heard about herself. On Friday, the model premiered the first episode of Who’s in My Bathroom, a segment where special guests explore wild conversations and challenges in the one room of the Bieber household viewers least expect them to.

Her first guest, best friend Kendall Jenner, made mac & cheese and took shots of Jenner’s brand-new 818 tequila brand while playing Never Have I Ever.

Born on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, née Baldwin is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer but ended due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Baldwin is a daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Baldwin was born in Tucson, Arizona, to actor Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the Baldwin brothers, and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Her mother is a Brazilian of Italian and Portuguese descent, and her father is of English, Irish, Scottish, French, and German descent. Baldwin's maternal grandfather is the Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato. Baldwin was homeschooled as a child. She attended American Ballet Theater in New York through her teen years. Baldwin was named after Halley's Comet.

