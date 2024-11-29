SINGAPORE: Global creator and IP management and licensing company Gushcloud International has announced the launch of the first-ever Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) Fashion and Design Residency Programme on Thursday (Nov 28).

In partnership with global luxury brand Oscar de la Renta and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi, the initiative aims to bring together key figures from the Middle East, USA, and Singapore to train, mentor, and offer global opportunities to fashion designers based in the UAE.

Notably, Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) advisor SeMun Ho will serve as the residency programme’s curriculum director. SFC is the official trade association for Singapore’s fashion industry.

Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the initiative aims to promote innovation and design excellence in the UAE’s fashion industry, offering exclusive opportunities for talented female designers.

The DCAD works to promote the UAE’s design culture, encourage creative collaboration, and champion sustainable and socially responsible design practices. Its governance includes Undersecretary Rana Kuzayli El Khoury, Vice Chairwoman Nadine Maalouf, and advisory committee members Rym Al Falasy, Asma Al Fahim, Meera Al Suwaidi, and Rima Al Mokarrab.

The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency, hosted at Abu Dhabi University, empowers emerging women designers by giving them global exposure, promoting sustainable design practices, and encouraging collaboration between local and international talent. It aims to establish Abu Dhabi as a hub for contemporary fashion through a structured curriculum and mentorship.

The programme focuses on design excellence, innovation, and cultural preservation, with strategic partnerships offering industry insights and international exposure. Strategic partnerships with Abu Dhabi University and Gushcloud provide participants with access to industry insights, international exposure, and collaborative opportunities.

Upon residency completion, participants will present their collections, with the top three earning a three-month internship with Oscar de la Renta in New York, starting January 2026.

The programme also features a trunk show in January, showcasing Oscar de la Renta alongside local fashion houses. A final exhibition will take place in October 2025 at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

Applications for the Design Council Abu Dhabi Fashion and Design Residency are now open at www.dcad.ae.

The Council will choose 10 to 15 applicants based on their talent and commitment to fashion and design. This opportunity is open to female UAE nationals and residents with a Bachelor’s degree and foundation in fashion and design. Participants will be announced in late December, with the programme starting in January 2025.

Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud, said, “Gushcloud is proud to support the DCAD Residency Program, which aims to elevate Abu Dhabi at the forefront of fashion and creativity. As a global creator and IP company, we are grateful for the network, expertise, and resources that our partners—Oscar de la Renta and DCAD — have extended to us. Together, we aspire to foster opportunities for emerging talents. We’re confident that this residency will inspire the next generation of fashion designers, promote sustainable practices, and create a platform for cultural exchange.”

Oscar de la Renta’s Creative Director, Laura Kim, will also lead a masterclass at the start of the programme. She said, “I’m excited to discover emerging talent from the UAE and deepen my understanding of the culture through this initiative. The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency Programme is a great platform to share industry knowledge and spotlight Middle Eastern designers who deserve global recognition. We at Oscar de la Renta are grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to help shape the next generation of designers.” /TISG