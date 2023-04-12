guide-to-the-best-cash-management-accounts-in-singapore-(2023)

It you’re looking to grow your emergency cash funds, short-term savings or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) funds but prefer an alternative with minimal risks and is highly accessible, then Cash management accounts in Singapore may be the ideal solution since they are high in liquidity, low risk and do not impose lock-in periods.

If you are new to cash management accounts in Singapore, read on to find out how such trading accounts work and which are the best accounts you should consider.

Source: Pexels

What Is A Cash Management Account?

Cash management accounts work like regular saving accounts from banks. You can deposit your funds and wait for them to earn money through low-risk investments in money market funds and/or short-term bonds.

Cash management accounts in Singapore are high in liquidity and without lock-in periods. However, they can only be opened with financial institutions such as brokerages, investment platforms or robo-advisors instead of banking institutions. Cash management accounts offer higher returns than everyday savings accounts, but because they are regarded as investment products, your capital is not guaranteed by Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). This means there is a chance that you will lose your deposits.

Cash management accounts’ risk exposure is still relatively low compared to other investment products. They are still viable options if you want to earn more than the base interest of 0.05% that regular savings accounts are awarding you. Yes, some banks offer higher interest rates, but you are mostly required to jump over hoops to get the highest rates.

If you are a seasoned investor looking to do portfolio diversification, including cash management accounts may help to even out your investment risk exposure. The returns may be smaller than higher-risk investment products like equities and futures, but they present opportunities for steady growth over time.

Source: Pexels

How Are Cash Management Accounts Different From ETFS And Bonds ?

Cash management accounts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and bonds are all low-risk investment products, but they have different characteristics that may or may not appeal to investors. For starters, buying ETFs is like buying a basket of underlying assets, whether that is stocks, commodities or currencies, your risks are spread across different assets hence lowering the risk.

Cash management accounts, on the other hand, invest mainly in short-term bonds or money market funds. Because money market funds are generally safer than stocks, this also implies that cash management accounts may be a safer investment product than ETFs.

When it comes to bonds, there is usually a minimum investment sum, a maximum investment limit and a fixed lock-in period that are not imposed on both cash management accounts and ETFs. Bonds, in general, are considered less risky than stocks since bond issuers have a contractual agreement to return the security’s face value to the investor at maturity; stocks do not have a such promise from the issuers.

Here’s a quick comparison of the three investment products:

Cash Management Accounts ETFs Bonds Underlying Investment Short-term bonds, money market funds A basket of underlying stocks, commodities or currencies Debt instruments issued by a company or government body Capital Guaranteed No No Yes (unless bond issuer defaults payment) Fixed Return No No Yes Fees Required Yes Yes Yes Minimum Initial Deposit No No Yes Lock-in Period No No Yes Risk Level Low Low Low. Investor can refer to the bond ratings before investing

Best Cash Management Accounts in Singapore

Ready to give cash management accounts in Singapore a try? Here are some of the best choices in the market.

Endowus Cash Smart

There are three cash management accounts under Endowus’ Cash Smart series that cater to different risk appetites and cash management needs.

Cash Management Accounts Description Endowus Cash Smart Secure Underlying funds include 50% Fullerton SGD Cash Fund and 50% LionGlobal SGD Enhanced Liquidity

Projected return is 3.7% to 4% per annum

Suitable for immediate and near-term cash needs

Fees include 0.15% fund-level fees and 0.05% Endowus Fee Endowus Cash Smart Enhanced Underlying funds include 50% UOB United SGD Fund and 50% LionGlobal SGD Enhanced Liquidity

Projected return is 4.5% to 4.8% per annum

Suitable for both near-term and mid-term cash needs

Fees include 0.27% fund-level fees and 0.05% Endowus Fee Endowus Cash Smart Ultra Underlying funds include 27.5% LionGlobal SGD Enhanced Liquidity Fund, 25% Fullerton Short Term Interest Rate Fund, 25% LionGlobal Short Duration Fund, 12.5% Nikko Shenton Income Fund and 10% PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund

Projected return is 4.9% to 5.3% per annum

Suitable for mid-term cash needs

Fees include 0.29% fund-level fees and 0.05% Endowus Fee

MoneyOwl WiseSaver

You can start investing with as little as S$10 with this Cash Management Account. It has a projected return of 4.04% per annum and does not charge any sales, advisory or platform fees. You only need to pay fund-level fees of 0.15%.

MoneyOwl WiseSaver Underlying funds is Fullerton SGD Cash Fund

Projected return is 4.04% per annum

Suitable for those who prefer ultra-low-risk investment

No charges except 0.15% fund-level fees

StashAway Simple and Simple Plus

StashAway has two cash management accounts — Simple and Simple Plus — offering different returns ranging from 3.3% to 5%. The Simple Plus offers a higher return than Simple, which also means differences in risk, underlying funds, fees and holding period.

Cash Management Accounts Description StashAway Simple Underlying funds include 30% LionGlobal SGD Money Market Fund and 70% LionGlobal SGD Enhanced Liquidity Fund

Projected return is 3.3% per annum

Suitable for those who prefer ultra-low-risk investment

No charges except 0.15% fund-level fees StashAway Simple Plus Underlying funds include 20% LionGlobal SGD Enhanced Liquidity Fund, 35% Nikko AM Shenton Short Term Bond Fund and 45% LionGlobal Short Duration Bond Fund

Projected return is 4.6% to 5% per annum

Suitable for those who prefer low-risk investment

No charges except 0.19% fund-level fees. A management fee of 0.05% per annum will be imposed from 30 June 2023

At least 12 months holding period

Looking for the best cash management accounts in Singapore to suit your preferences but not sure how to go about it? The first step is to find the right robo-advisor that offers attractive perks that resonate with your needs.

Check out our Best Robo-Advisors page, where we compare all the robo-advisors in Singapore to help you find the best option based on each platform’s fees and asset variety.

Read More

Cover Image Source: Pexels

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

​

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your personal finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep updated with our latest news and articles.

​

More From ValueChampion:

​

Best Savings Accounts in Singapore 2023

Best Fixed Deposit Rates & Promotions in Singapore

The Best Low-Risk Places to Store Your Emergency Funds in Singapore

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg