Guide dog asleep at owner’s feet in MRT instinctively wakes up at destination

Singapore – A guide dog taking a nap under its handler’s feet on the MRT and waking up instinctively when they reached their destination has warmed the hearts of netizens.

Commuter Serene Yap took to Facebook on Thursday (Mar 25) to share her experience of the guide dog’s professionalism.

Her post reads, “Encountered a guide dog on the MRT train. It woke up when it reached its stop, well-behaved and cute. Awesome. #RestingSoItCanBringItsOwnerOnALongerJourney.”

There were two photos attached to the post. One was of the guide snoozing peacefully under its handler’s feet.

As the post indicated, the guide dog woke up when they reached their stop.

With over 8,600 likes and 520 shares, members of the online community commended the “good boi’s” commitment to its task.

“I saw this before, the same lady with the guide dog in train. The dog was really very obedient and sat quietly beside the owner,” shared Facebook user Josephine Ho. The netizen added how the dog was very observant if someone stood beside the owner.

Others also took the time to remind the public that guide dogs in public areas are on duty and should not be treated like pet dogs.

“Do remember when you see one out and about that they are working. Like the armed and uniform police doing their rounds, these dogs are working. Please do not approach and play with the dogs,” said Facebook user Shenwei Teo./TISG

