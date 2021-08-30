Guess who appeared at ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ London blue carpet premiere?

- Advertisement -

London — The world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings happened in Los Angeles last week (Aug 16).

Some cast members and creatives of Marvel’s first Asian-led instalment travelled across the pond for its London premiere at Curzon Mayfair, Thursday (Aug 26).

Hold on to your seats now, cause there are even more exciting updates below!

But once again, Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi’s father in the movie did not make an appearance. Sorry to burst your bubble there.

Nevertheless, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in Singapore cinemas on Sept 1.

And now, the fun part! Check out what the stars wore on the blue carpet -> blue carpet is the new red carpet… just kidding!

Anyways, Simu Liu plays the lead character in Marvel Studio’s upcoming movie, dressed to impress in a maroon suit.

Awkwafina, the Nora from Queens looked impeccable in a cropped blazer top paired with matching trousers, as reported by 8days.sg.

Looking dazzling in a crisp white Pye shirt and skirt from Shiatzy Chen is the legendary Malaysian actress, who plays Shang-Chi’s aunt Michelle Yeoh.

Shang-Chi is Michelle’s second MCU movie; she was also in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, playing a different character, Aleta Ogord.

Fala Chen is the ex-TVB star who kept things simple but elegant with a sleeveless white gown from LBV.

Grey’s Anatomy Sandra Oh is someone who should be in an MCU movie. (What are you waiting for, Kevin Feige?) The star of Netflix’s The Chair turned up to support her fellow Asian actors in a sheer polka dot blouse matched with a pair of cream-hued trousers.

It is home sweet home for Benedict Wong. Besides Shang-Chi, the London-born actor is also in Spider-Man: No Way Home (opening Dec 16) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (due Mar 24).

Florian Munteanu is a 30-year-old Romanian boxer-turned-actor/model, who plays Razor Fist in the movie, one of Tony Leung’s henchmen, who looked very intimidating in this chequered suit.

Lastly, there is Destin Daniel Cretton, the director and co-writer of Shang-Chi would like to remind everyone that there’s going to be some kung-fu fighting in the movie.​​​​​​​ /TISG

