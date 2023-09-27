Gudaf Tsegay Shatters 5000-meter World Record » Sportsry

At the Prefontaine Classic on September 17, Gudaf Tsegay, the Ethiopian world champion in the 5000-meter distance, broke the previous mark.

Two well-known individuals were highlighted in the media following the Prefontaine Classic: Armand Duplantis and Gudaf Tsegay. They had both broken a record that was celebrated by the public, their contemporaries, and above all, their nation.

It was the 5000-meter world record for Gudaf Tsegay, which had previously been held by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon.

Kipyegon ran 14:05.20 minutes at the Paris Diamond League on June 9 and beat world record holder Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey.

Gudaf Tsegay reclaims world record

However, the record didn’t last long, as Gudaf Tsegay was able to reclaim the world record for Ethiopia when she achieved a time of 14:00.21, nearly 5 seconds faster than Kipyegon’s record.

Tsegay established a dominant lead in the final round of the race and was able to gain a significant advantage over her rivals. It was clear that she was well-on-track to win the Diamond League championship; however, what the spectators and commentators were waiting for was for her to break the 5000 meters world record.

Upon crossing the finish line with a clear victory, she embraced her fellow athlete and collapsed to the ground in exhaustion, gasping for breath. With a time of 14:00:21, she established a new world record and etched her name into the history of track and field.

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya came in second place behind Tsegay, clocking a time of 14:05.92, the third-fastest 5000-meter time in history. Eliyahu Taye of Ethiopia came in third with a time of 14:21.52.

In a post-race interview, Tsegay said that she was ‘very hungry’ to win at the 5000 meters at 10000 meters in Budapest, but that she had sustained an injury at that time.

“I was so hungry in Budapest, because my target (at that time) was 5000 and 10000, but after the 10000-meter, I had a small injury, and even for work, it was very painful. But I didn’t sleep today, I haven’t stop training,” Tsegay said.

“I’m very hungry in my mind, I haven’t sleep.”, she continued.

She also went on to say what her plans are after the Prefontaine Classic.

“After this, (I will) rest. And I will focus 100% on the Olympics.”, Tsegay said.

Results:

1. TSEGAY, Gudaf (ETH)- 14:00.21/World Record

2. CHEBET, Beatrice (KEN)- 14:05.92

3. TAYE, Ejgayehu (ETH)- 14:21.52

4. RENGERUK Lilian Kasait (KEN)- 14:40.81

5. HAILU Lemlem (ETH)- 14:42.29

6. TANAKA Nozomi (JPN)- 14:42.38

7. MONSON Alicia (USA)- 14:45.98

8. KELATI FREZGHI Weini (USA)- 15:25.62

