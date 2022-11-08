GST: Opposition MPs express dissent at hike

- Advertisement -

Parliament on Monday (Nov 7) passed a Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, indicating Singapore’s impending GST hike to take effect next year.

Beginning Jan 1, 2023, the GST will increase from 7 to 8 per cent and from 8 to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024.

Following a five-hour debate on Monday, Members of Parliament from the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) as well as Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party, recorded their dissent against the Bill.

The WP MPs reiterated their stance against the GST increase, stressing there were alternative revenue options available.

Opposition MPs also questioned the timing of the GST hike amid inflationary pressures in recent months.

“There was no Covid. Commodity prices are half of what they are today. Inflation rates are 1/10th of what they are today,” said Mr Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang), adding “circumstances couldn’t be more different” than when the decision to raise the GST to 9 per cent was first discussed in 2019.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) suggested temporarily postponing the GST hike on essential items while allowing additional exemptions to the hike.

Mr Chua asked, “Is it not fair for us to ask – is there really a need to push through the GST hike so urgently? Especially when the effects of inflation have also partially contributed to the almost S$1 billion year-on-year increase in GST collections in the first half of the year alone?”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the Government would spend S$1.4 billion or more to offset additional GST expenses for most Singaporean households throughout at least five years.

He noted, “this Government looks after our people, our families, and our seniors. We have been expanding support for their needs, including their healthcare, social and ageing needs, and we will continue to do more… this is why in this year’s Budget, I raised a slate of taxes, including GST. This is how as a responsible Government, we plan ahead and we sustainably meet our future needs.” /TISG

