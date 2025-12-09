Group of residents singing loudly attacked by a man armed with knives

SINGAPORE: A man armed with three knives attacked a group of residents singing karaoke below an HDB block, stabbing one victim multiple times after a staring dispute.

Shin Min Daily News said one of the female residents revealed that she was sitting on the corridor behind her first-floor apartment with several of her close neighbors, and they were just resting, drinking, and singing karaoke. They noticed that there was a tall man waiting for a car nearby with his female companion.

“Some noticed that he kept staring at us, but we didn’t know him at all, so we didn’t think much of it.”

A few minutes later, the man then returned with knives in both of his hands, and immediately began angrily cursing them. “He was holding two knives in his left hand and a kitchen knife in his right, questioning my four male friends. I saw that he was getting more and more agitated, so I kept trying to calm him down.”

The man stabbed one of the individuals in the back. The victim grabbed a plastic chair to defend himself but was still stabbed in the left forearm and forehead; his clothes were stained with blood. A female resident immediately called the police and fetched some tissues to press on her friend’s wounds.

Another resident who was present at the scene stated that, when the man attacked them, he (the resident) grabbed a clothesline pole to fight back. As soon as the suspect heard that the police had been called, he dropped the knives and fled.

When the authorities arrived, they provided first aid to the victim and transported him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and has received several stitches.

Following further investigation, police identified a 32-year-old male suspect and are currently attempting to locate him.

