Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Green Spot, Red Lion: Once Chinese New Year staples, now history

ByTan Bah Bah

February 2, 2025

Into the Snake Year and I’m still in a nostalgic mood. I think it’s one of the moments in history when a number of pivotal events seem to be taking place. The familiar things – places, people and products even – will disappear. Often too fast for us to realise.

So bear with me as I attempt an off-the-head list of brand names which have become history. Some of them were part of our growing-up years. Here goes:

SBC (Singapore Broadcasting Corporation)

Siera tv

Bluespot (Blaupunkt)

Rotax pen

Budget Terminal

Tiger Air

MSA

Cinemas: Galaxy, Roxy, Jade, Prince, Palace, Alhambra, Odeon, Zenith, Paramount, Mercury, Golden, Yangtze, Rex, Bright among others

Framroz soft drink

Seletaris

Green Spot

Red Lion

National electrical products (remember the gigantic neon signboard in the then carpark of Capitol cinema?)

Nightclubs: Rumours, Spark, Fire, Scandals, Xanadu, Fireplace, Rainbow Lounge, Pink Panther, Barbarella, Boiler Room, Golden Venus, Zouk, Kasbah, all the Europa group nightclubs, Fountain, West Point, Kelong, Lost Horizon, Ladyhill, Marco Polo, among others

Magnolia milkbars

Balmoral restaurant l

Donald Moore gallery

Batik Inn

Wonderland

Troika Room

NTUC Welcome

Borders

Jack Chia MPH

Newspapers: Eastern Sun, Singapore Herald, Singapore Monitor, Nanyang Siang Pau, Sin Chew Jit Poh, Streats, among others

Temasek Review

The Real Singapore

Public House

Online Offline

The Online Citizen

The Middle Ground

Breakfast Network

Fanfare magazine

Himalaya store

John Little

Robinson

Silver Spoon coffee house

Sam’s Hoagies

Wendy’s

Dynasty hotel

Ming Court hotel

Daichi hotel

Glass hotel

Morris Minor

Lee Wah Bank

Chung Khiaw Bank

OUB

Fitzpatrick’s

Yaohan

Yokoso

Think of it. These are no longer with us. Years from now, what would the new list be? Which would disappear?

Tan Bah Bah is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company

ByTan Bah Bah

Related Post

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Chinese New Year: Life in the years before $300 CDC vouchers

January 26, 2025 Tan Bah Bah
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

BYD: Riding on the right environmental wave

January 19, 2025 Tan Bah Bah
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

New Nation (1971-1982): Three reunions and still going strong

January 12, 2025 Tan Bah Bah

You missed

Business & Economy

Is the UK losing its edge? Why entrepreneurs are fleeing the UK for Singapore’s thriving ecosystem

February 2, 2025 Gemma Iso
Sports

Elise Mertens to face Ann Li at the Singapore Tennis Open final

February 2, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Lifestyle

Young woman with cerebral palsy inspires millions by selling hairpins to support herself

February 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Asia Pacific

Applications for New Zealand scholarships are now open to Asia Pacific nationals to pursue post-graduate degrees

February 2, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.