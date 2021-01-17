International Greek official axed after Olympian's sex abuse claim

Greek official axed after Olympian’s sex abuse claim

In online posts on Saturday, retired water polo player Mania Bikof said she had been forced to roll down her bathing suit to her waist so a medic could examine a shoulder injury

Sailor Sofia Bekatorou, pictured competing at the 2004 Athens Olympics, has alleged she was sexually abused during her sporting career / © AFP/File

Author

AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

A senior official at the Greek sailing federation has been axed in the wake of sex abuse allegations by one of the country’s top Olympians, the federation said.

The federation late Saturday said it was “shocked” by the claim put forward by two-time Olympic medallist Sofia Bekatorou, which has sparked a flurry of revelations by other athletes.

Bekatorou, now 43, said she was 21 when she was subjected to “sexual harassment and abuse” by the senior federation member in his hotel room, shortly after trials for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The federation said in a statement it had “immediately requested the resignation” of the person “allegedly named” by Bekatorou.

- Advertisement -

The Olympian is expected to speak to a prosecutor next week.

At a government-sponsored teleconference on sexual abuse on Thursday, the mother of two said she ultimately decided to stay silent in order to keep competing.

One of Greece’s most decorated Olympians, Bekatorou won gold at the 2004 Athens Games and bronze in Beijing four years later.

Bekatorou’s revelation, which sparked a social media firestorm, has been seen as a belated #MeToo moment after decades of silence by sex abuse victims.

In online posts on Saturday, retired water polo player Mania Bikof said she had been forced to roll down her bathing suit to her waist so a medic could examine a shoulder injury, while ex-swimmer Rabea Iatridou said she had been groped.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he “stood by” Bekatorou and urged other victims of sexual abuse to speak out.

“It is time to uproot the violence of those in power against anyone in a weak position,” Mitsotakis said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Sexual abuse from elite coaches and sports officials has come under scrutiny since gymnastics in the United States was engulfed in a scandal that led to the jailing in 2018 of team doctor Larry Nassar for multiple cases of rape and sexual assault.

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Education

29-year-old inmate gets straight As for O levels, tops her cohort

Singapore — A 29-year-old inmate has topped her inmate cohort in the results for last year's GCE O-level examinations, according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Wednesday (Jan 13). Her story was released on Captains of Lives, the Facebook page...
View Post
Featured News

9 new NMPs lay out topics they will be bringing up in Parliament

Singapore—House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin announced on Thursday (Jan 14) that the nine new Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) are to be appointed on Jan 21. The NMP scheme, introduced in Singapore in 1990, was put in place to ensure that there would...
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan posts video calling out “sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok”

Singapore—Dr Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), posted a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 13) decrying a "sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok.” He was referring to a proposed linkway from Member...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore