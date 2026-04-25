‘Great opportunities, but…’: French expat flags rent as biggest hurdle in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A French woman who has been living in Singapore for the past seven years recently asked herself if she would still make the choice in 2026 to live in the city-state. Her answer was yes, even though many things have changed, and it’s now more expensive to live in Singapore, especially when it comes to housing.

Amandine (@new_to-singapore), who went viral in 2022 when she shared her living costs in Singapore, including a flat she rented for S$1250, said that when she first moved to the city-state in 2020, “Singapore felt like the perfect place,” because of safety, the international community, amazing food choices, and great career opportunities.

She added, however, that “the city has changed a lot in the past few years. So let’s talk about the real question. If I had to decide today, would I still choose Singapore?”

Amandine highlighted that Singapore is one of the best places in Asia for jobs with international companies, as well as those in tech and finance. Salary-wise, Singapore’s average is much higher than most Southeast Asian countries, and its low tax rates compared to Europe mean “you keep a lot more of what you earn.”

She also praised the Singapore lifestyle, where “everything works,” and public transport is amazing.

“For quality of life, it’s very hard to beat,” she added.

But she went on to say that the biggest problem is that Singapore has become of the most expensive cities in the world for expats, in large part due to high rental rates.

Amandine pointed out that the cost for a rental can be as high as 50% of one’s income, which she called crazy, and added that as a single expat, one needs to earn between S$6,000 and S$8,000 a month.

“The opportunities are great, but the cost is real,” she added.

She also noted that with the Singapore government raising the minimum qualifying salary for new Employment Pass applicants to S$6,000 per month starting from next year, the job market for foreigners has become tighter.

“So Singapore is still open to talent, but it’s definitely more selective than before,” she remarked.

Nevertheless, Amandine said she would still move to Singapore in 2026, albeit with different expectations.

“You need a good job, a realistic salary, and be ready for the cost of living,” she said. /TISG

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