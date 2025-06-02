Great Britain’s Simon Yates wins his first Giro d’Italia title in Rome

- Advertisement -

ITALY: Britain’s Simon Yates successfully won his first Giro d’Italia title, finishing with a career-defining performance in Rome.

With his outstanding win, the athlete expressed: “It’s the defining moment of my career… I’ve had some good successes, but I don’t think anything else comes close.”

He added: “It’s really still sinking in. An amazing three weeks… I will celebrate for sure, and we’ll see what else is to come.”

The athlete then celebrated with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates during a celebratory ride through the streets of Rome. This milestone adds the Giro title to his Vuelta a España win back in 2018. Furthermore, it also solidified his status as one of Britain’s elite Grand Tour riders.

Highlights of the race

The 32-year-old athlete made a bold move during the penultimate stage as he delivered a powerful attack on the second-to-last climb. This allowed him to be the overall lead, coming in third place. Yates defended the leader’s pink jersey for the very first time and confidently held on to it until the final stage, sealing the biggest win of his athletic career.

Yates became the second British male cyclist to have won multiple Grand Tours, alongside Chris Froome, who clinched seven titles. Moreover, he is the third British rider to win the Giro d’Italia, following the historic moments of Froome’s 2018 victory and Tao Geoghegan Hart’s 2020 win.

Yates finished three minutes and 56 seconds ahead of Isaac del Toro of Mexico, who placed second. Del Toro also took home the white jersey as the best young rider of the race. Richard Carapaz of Ecuador secured third place, 47 seconds behind Del Toro.

Furthermore, Mads Pedersen of Denmark won the mauve jersey for the points classification, while Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy was awarded the blue jersey for best climber in the mountains classification.

Here is the final general classification of the Giro d’Italia in Rome:

Simon Yates (GB/Visma-Lease A Bike) = 79 hours 18 mins 42 secs Isaac del Toro (Mex/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) = +3 mins 56 secs Richard Carapaz (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost) = +4 mins 43 secs Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) = +6 mins 23 secs Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) = +7 mins 32 secs Giulio Pellizzari (Ita/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) = +9 mins 28 secs Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) = +12 mins 42 secs Einer Rubio (Col/Movistar) = +13 mins 5 secs Brandon McNulty (US/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) = +13 mins 36 secs Michael Storer (Aus/Tudor Pro Cycling) = +14 mins 27 secs

In a social media post shared by Giro d’Italia, it stated: “Simon Yates wins the Giro d’Italia 2025 🩷🏆.”

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section and remarked: “Back to where we belong 🔝in a pure Visma fashion. It’s so amazing to see everyone smiling and with happy tears ❤️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” “Great riding we’ll deserved 💪👍,” “what a ride😍🔥,” and “Pink suits you @simonyatess 😏🩷 You deserved this victory 🫶🏻.”