International

Gravest threat to democracy is Biden, says Trump

ByGemma Iso

December 5, 2023
gravest-threat-to-democracy-is-biden,-says-trump

Biden-Trump, democracy

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on President Joe Biden, asserting that he poses the gravest threat to American democracy.

This is a turning point from last September when Biden launched a wide-ranging attack on Trump, warning that the MAGA movement is a threat to American democracy.

The gravest threat

Trump accused Biden of wielding government power like a “Third World political tyrant” against his political adversaries. Trump declared, “Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy. Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy.”

The former president asserted that Biden and his “radical left allies” masquerade as champions of democracy while allegedly undermining its foundations.

Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges and indictments, consistently claims that the Department of Justice and the Biden administration are targeting him without providing substantiating evidence.

Notably, one federal case, led by independent special counsel Jack Smith, is linked to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and maintain his grip on power.

Taking his message to Truth Social, Trump predicted a seismic shift in the political landscape, stating, “One year from now, the American People are going to FIRE Crooked Joe Biden and the anti-Democratic Party in a political earthquake that will echo around the world!”

Trump will lock up enemies

In response to Trump’s accusations, the Biden campaign issued a statement, emphasizing Trump’s promises to prosecute Biden if he returns to the White House.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign remarked, “Donald Trump’s America in 2025 is one where the government is his personal weapon to lock up his political enemies. You don’t have to take our word for it — Trump has admitted it himself.”

Despite Trump’s legal challenges, recent polls indicate that he maintains a significant lead in the GOP primary by double-digit margins. While other contenders have seen a surge in popularity, Trump’s dominance remains unshaken.

The 2024 political landscape promises to be a battleground where Trump’s influence looms large, setting the stage for a high-stakes election.

Read More News

Gen-Z TikToker will “cry” if she has to do three “non-creative” work related tasks daily 

Gen-Z TikToker will “cry” if she has to do three “non-creative” work related tasks daily 

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Gravest threat to democracy is Biden, says Trump appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.