Graphic video: Truck could not stop, crushes multiple cars at traffic junction

Malaysia — Unable to stop, a tipper truck was spotted crashing into multiple cars at a traffic junction, a vehicle was completely crushed in the impact.

On Monday (Sept 6), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video highlighting the accident that happened along Jalan Ipoh Sentul at Kuala Lumpur.

“Truck could not stop and ploughs into a row of stopped cars at a traffic junction. The yellow car was totally crushed in by the impact,” the page noted.

At the beginning of the video taken from the rear camera of a stationary vehicle, the truck was spotted approaching the junction.

By the time it came close to the cam car, the truck had already smashed two vehicles.

Footage from the dashboard camera shows about seven vehicles were affected by the collision.

Two vehicles were pushed up the kerb and onto a tree.

Drivers from the other vehicles soon exited to assist the affected cars.

Motorists expressed concern towards a yellow vehicle that was completely crushed by the impact.

One Liew Sin Wai provided more footage of the accident, showing the driver of the yellow vehicle squeezing out of the car. He appears to have made it out without serious injury.

Those around him applauded when he successfully exited the vehicle.

The camera then focuses on the state of the vehicle.

Photos circulating on Twitter showed members of the public chipping in to push the truck away from the yellow vehicle so that the driver could alight.

Early investigations showed the truck driver was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, said Head of Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh in a statement.

Meanwhile, the driver’s initial alcohol testing showed no intoxication, reported The Rakyat Post.

No casualties were reported. The affected victims were given medical attention before heading out of the accident scene. /TISG

