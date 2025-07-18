// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 18, 2025
32.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Muhammad Harris/Stomp
In the Hood
2 min.Read

GrabFood rider helps lost 6-year-old twins wandering Sembawang alone at 1am

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A GrabFood rider who stopped at a red light in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Sembawang was surprised to spot two young children wandering alone by the roadside.

Muhammad Harris, 33, was waiting on his motorcycle along Admiralty Drive at around 1 a.m. on July 17 when he noticed two children picking up sticks and dried leaves near the traffic light.

“I looked around to see if there were any adults with them, but it seemed like only the two of them,” he told Stomp, “When the green man started flashing, they crossed the road on their own, but what touched my heart was that even at that age, the brother held his sister’s hand tightly as they crossed together.”

Concerned for their safety, Mr Harris made a U-turn and cautiously approached the children on his motorcycle, taking care not to frighten them.

“I didn’t want to scare them, so I stopped at the side and asked in Malay, ‘Adik nak pergi mana malam-malam?’ which means, ‘Where are you going so late at night?'”

See also  Uncle scolds GrabFood rider about dangers of riding on footpath

The boy and girl told him they were six-year-old twins and that they had left their grandmother’s home and were on their way to their mother’s house.

When Mr Harris asked if they knew where she lived, the boy confidently replied, “Go straight, turn right,” but when pressed for more details, like the block or unit number, or even a phone number, the children couldn’t answer.

Realising they might be lost, Mr Harris parked his bike and offered to walk with them in hopes of figuring out where they were headed.

“I asked their names, ages, and what school they go to,” he said. “But halfway through the walk, they said we might be going the wrong way.”

Still unsure where they were supposed to go and with the children’s safety in mind, Mr Harris called the police and stayed with them until officers arrived on the scene.

“The police took down my particulars and said I was good to go and that they would take care of the kids,” he said.

See also  Travel vlogger apologises after backlash over "Nazi concentration camp" remark

Thankfully, the story ended on a reassuring note. Mr Harris posted about the situation on Facebook, and later that same day, a friend of the children’s mother reached out and let him know she had seen his post and would try to contact the children’s mum.

“She updated me a few minutes later that the kids were safely back with their mother,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris, who downplayed his actions, said he did what any concerned adult would have done.

“Seeing them by themselves made me worried. They’re still just kids, and crossing the road without an adult is dangerous. Luckily, it was so late at night that there weren’t many vehicles,” he said.

Hot this week

In the Hood

‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting...
Sports

World marathon record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich suspended for positive doping test

Distance runner Ruth Chepng'etich, has been suspended after testing...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore