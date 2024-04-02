Home News

Grab to discontinue physical and digital GrabPay card

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based ride-hailing and fintech giant Grab announced on Monday (April 1) that it will discontinue its physical and digital GrabPay card from June 1 after evaluating its financial services business.

According to Grab, the decision to discontinue the GrabPay card stems from the observation of higher adoption rates and usage of other Grab offerings, such as PayLater by Grab and GrabPay Wallet, which better cater to users’ needs.

The company aims to concentrate on refining these products to enhance user experience.

The GrabPay card, launched in December 2019 in partnership with Mastercard, was promoted as Asia’s first numberless physical card, offering enhanced security features.

The card details were stored within the Grab app, secured with biometric safety measures, and functioned like a prepaid card linked to users’ GrabPay Wallets.

Despite reporting its first quarterly profit in February, Grab had forecasted weaker-than-expected 2024 revenue. However, discontinuing the GrabPay card is not expected to impact users’ GrabPay Wallet balances.

See also  Dad with disabled son spends S$1.2K on Grab rides monthly, asks if "he should get a car instead"

According to Grab, users can continue using their GrabPay Wallets for transactions on the Grab platform and for online and in-store purchases at partner merchants.

Users can also continue earning GrabRewards points on eligible transactions both locally and overseas with their GrabPay Card until May 31.

Grab assured users that ongoing disputes or investigations involving the GrabPay Card will continue to be addressed until Sept 30.

In a statement, Grab said: “We thank our customers for their support of GrabPay Card over the last few years and remain committed to serving our customers and partners through other financial offerings on the platform.”

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singaporeans earning S$10K-25K/month are still using public transport to work regardless of whether they own a car or not

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Chee Soon Juan’s Orange & Teal café, Marina Square outlet closes down ‘due to rising costs’

October 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singapore dubbed a “magical futuristic world” by the 2024 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Dr Demis Hassabis

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

38 Oxley Road: Time for some give and take

October 13, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

“Regret quitting without a new job in hand” — Jobless Singaporean sends 400 job applications in one month, but still “no interview offer”

October 13, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.