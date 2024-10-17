Featured News SG Politics

Government to replace all first-generation trains by 2026

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: The government has announced its plans to replace all first-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) trains before they reach their 38-year service lifespan, with the process expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

This move comes after a first-generation KHI train caused significant disruption on the East-West Line, raising concerns about the reliability of the ageing fleet.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat outlined the decision to phase out these older trains. He explained that the KHI trains, assessed in 2012, have a designed service life of 38 years.

However, the Minister emphasized that a train’s reliability is influenced by various factors, not solely its age. “Trains that remain reliable can continue to be used if they have not exceeded their service life,” he asserted.

The replacement efforts have already begun. In 2018 and 2020, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) ordered 106 new R151 trains to replace the oldest trains on the North-South and East-West Lines, including the KHI fleet.

See also  SMRT drivers shocked at 53% increase rental fees in less than 2 months, no choice but to accept revised contracts

While there were some delays in the delivery of these trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first batch of three trains was handed over to SMRT and put into service in June 2023.

Since then, LTA has been progressively handing over new R151 trains at a rate of about two per month.

As of now, 34 R151 trains have been delivered to SMRT, with the remaining KHI trains scheduled for replacement by the end of 2026.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle Rare Animal Sightings

Fur-tastic employee! — Dog goes to work at Fuzhou Café to “earn snack money” after successfully passing a one-hour job interview

October 17, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Home News

SIA passenger sparks heated debate among supporters for saying the business class seat is “simply one of the worst products on the market”

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans breathe a sigh of relief after SG fighter jets spring into action from bomb threat on Air India Express flight en route to Singapore

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Property

Three Jalan Besar shophouses up for sale at $44 million via public tender

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Warner Bros to launch Max in seven Southeast Asian countries

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Featured News SG Politics

Government to replace all first-generation trains by 2026

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Celebrity

“If we respect people as human beings, there will be no bullying/ostracism in workplace” — New Jeans’ Hanni gives tearful testimony on harassment

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.