SINGAPORE: The government has announced its plans to replace all first-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) trains before they reach their 38-year service lifespan, with the process expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

This move comes after a first-generation KHI train caused significant disruption on the East-West Line, raising concerns about the reliability of the ageing fleet.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat outlined the decision to phase out these older trains. He explained that the KHI trains, assessed in 2012, have a designed service life of 38 years.

However, the Minister emphasized that a train’s reliability is influenced by various factors, not solely its age. “Trains that remain reliable can continue to be used if they have not exceeded their service life,” he asserted.

The replacement efforts have already begun. In 2018 and 2020, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) ordered 106 new R151 trains to replace the oldest trains on the North-South and East-West Lines, including the KHI fleet.

While there were some delays in the delivery of these trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first batch of three trains was handed over to SMRT and put into service in June 2023.

Since then, LTA has been progressively handing over new R151 trains at a rate of about two per month.

As of now, 34 R151 trains have been delivered to SMRT, with the remaining KHI trains scheduled for replacement by the end of 2026.