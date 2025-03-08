SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced significant enhancements to long-term care support for seniors, building on plans introduced by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Feb 18. These new measures aim to address the evolving needs of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population, reported Channel News Asia (CNA).

Doubling expenditures to meet growing needs

Mr Ong highlighted the rising costs of long-term care services, pointing to a dramatic increase in Singapore’s annual national long-term care operating expenditure, which has surged from S$1.7 billion (US$1.28 billion) to S$3 billion over the past five years. The trend is expected to continue as the number of seniors in the country grows, placing greater demands on healthcare services and support systems.

Enhanced subsidies for residential and home-based care

One of the key changes is the increase in subsidies for long-term care services. From July 2026, Singaporeans born in 1969 or earlier, with a per capita household income of S$1,500 or less, will see the maximum subsidy for residential long-term care rise to 80%, up from the current 75%. Similarly, for home and community long-term care, the maximum subsidy will reach 95% for seniors in the same income bracket.

The per capita household income ceiling for eligibility will also rise from S$3,600 to S$4,800. The enhancements aim to make care more affordable for seniors, with over 80% of seniors expected to pay less for services.

Mr Ong estimates the long-term care enhancements will benefit more than 80,000 seniors, who can expect to receive support of up to S$2.1 billion, from 2025 to 2030, according to CNA.

Financial support for caregivers and assistive devices

To alleviate the burden on caregivers, the government will increase the Home Caregiving Grant, which helps offset the costs of informal caregiving. Cash payouts will range from S$200 to S$600 per month. Additionally, the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund, which supports the purchase of home healthcare items and assistive devices, will be extended to cover permanent residents. These funds will offer means-tested subsidies from 10% to 80% of the costs.

Moreover, the income ceiling for both grants will rise to S$4,800, ensuring more families qualify for assistance and reducing the financial strain on caregivers.

Expanding innovative caregiving models and reviewing CareShield Life

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is also extending a pilot scheme that supports caregivers by allowing them to assist multiple seniors with daily activities and social programmes in shared settings. This initiative, which offers work pass flexibilities to participating companies, has already benefited more than 200 seniors. The programme will continue to grow, with new companies invited to apply for work pass flexibilities in late 2025.

Additionally, the government will review the CareShield Life insurance scheme, which provides financial aid to individuals with severe disabilities. The review, expected to conclude later this year, will assess whether the payouts are sufficient to meet the rising costs of long-term care, ensuring that the scheme remains effective as the population ages.

These combined efforts reflect Singapore’s commitment to enhancing the support available for seniors, ensuring they can age with dignity and receive the care they need as the country’s demographics continue to shift.