Gossip Girl reboot is back!

As of now, there is no plot information but what we know is that the latest version of Gossip Girl will take place "nine years after the original blogger's website went dark."

The all new cast of Gossip Girl. Picture: Instagram

New York — Guess what?  is back!

It is time to take a look at the lifestyles of the rich and the famous of Manhattan.

Max just unveiled the first footage of its Gossip Girl revival. The class of 2021 is rocking a brand new vibe, saying goodbye to the tights and headbands of the past. Joshua Safran, who previously worked as an executive producer and writer on the original series is developing the new iteration with an updated Upper East Side of New York, as reported by The Star.

The voice of the original narrator Kristen Bell is slated to be the voice again for the iconic blog. The new series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

The new episodes will continue to pull inspiration from both the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and The series developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Despite what happens in the new season, it is crucial to remember that the new series will have to figure out how to top the graduation episode when classic GG character Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) decided to forgo the mortarboard cap and instead tie her tassel directly to her head.

The original Gossip Girl was about a group of high school students who are part of the Manhattan elite. Each episode had a voiceover, Gossip Girl, whose identity was anonymous until the final episode.

The new rebooted series will premiere on Thursday, July 8th. XOXO./TISGFollow us on Social Media

