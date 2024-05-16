Google announced on May 14 that it will introduce AI-generated answers in its search engine results, marking one of its biggest search engine changes in 25 years.

The Star reported that Google’s chief executive, Mr Sundar Pichai, announced at an event in California that the new feature, named ‘AI overviews,’ will debut in the US this week before rolling out globally, potentially reaching over a billion users.

This revamped experience aims to simplify searches by offering brief AI-generated summaries at the top of search results, followed by the usual list of links.

According to Google’s Head of Search, Ms Liz Reid, this move aims to streamline tasks such as research and planning, noting, “Google will take care of the legwork.”

She said, “You can ask whatever’s on your mind or whatever you need to get done – from researching to planning to brainstorming.”

The decision to integrate AI summaries comes amid increasing competition from AI-powered search engines like Perplexity and the rise of alternative search methods through AI chats on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which pose new challenges to Google’s dominance.

While these alternatives are praised for their user-friendly experience compared to Google’s traditional search results, content creators and small publishers have raised concerns about potential declines in website traffic.

Research firm Gartner predicts a 25% decrease in web traffic from search engines by 2026 due to the growing adoption of AI bots.

However, Google refutes suggestions that AI-driven interactions could harm its business model, which is heavily reliant on advertising revenue from search engine results.

Ms Reid argues that AI Overviews enhance user satisfaction and increase search usage, allowing users to ask complex questions with detailed nuances “all in one go.”

Moreover, Google is expanding its AI integration beyond textual searches, with plans to incorporate AI into searches based on video content.

This development enables users to diagnose issues, such as a malfunctioning appliance, by filming it and receiving troubleshooting tips from Google.

In addition to enhancing search capabilities, Google also looked into ‘Project Astra’, which aimed to develop digital assistants to assist users in various tasks.

Led by Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis, Project Astra aims to create a universal AI agent capable of aiding users in everyday activities through platforms like the Gemini app or Google Assistant.

According to Mr Hassabis, “It’s easy to envisage a future where you can have an expert assistant by your side through your phone or new exciting form factors like glasses.”

The race for AI supremacy intensifies as Google faces competition from OpenAI, which recently released GPT-4o, an advanced version of its flagship software, on Monday.

GPT-4o boasts versatile capabilities, including content generation and understanding commands across voice, text, and images, showcasing “conversational, intuitive and helpful” responses that extend to cracking jokes and tutoring students.

Similarly, Apple is reportedly exploring collaborations with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its iPhones. /TISG

