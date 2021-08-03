“Good heart whoever you are”: Resident hands window cleaners drinks out the window, video goes viral

A heartwarming video shared over the weekend captured a man handing drinks out the window, to window cleaners. The act of kindness caught the attention of many, garnering thousands of views within just a day of being posted.

The 35-second video was uploaded on Saturday (Jul 31) to the Facebook page Singapore Incidents. Though it didn’t capture the face of the good Samaritan, it showed his tattooed arm and two cans in his hand. After moving towards a large window, the camera panned downwards, capturing two individuals who appeared to be cleaning windows.

The videographer was heard to have called their attention. After the workers looked up, the pulley they were standing on began moving towards the man who was holding the cans out to them. The video was captioned “Stay safe, brothers…and thank you.”

- Advertisement -

It’s not difficult to see why this video has already garnered more than 27,000 views since it was first shared on the page. Netizens flocked to the comments section to leave messages commending the man’s kind acts as well as ones expressing gratitude.

One netizen shed a light on the harsh conditions that many workers have to work in, saying, “These (foreign workers) are lucky to have proper working hour(s). Some (foreign workers) at other construction site(s) work till later morning and only have three to four hours of sleep. (I) home MOM will do more ground walk.”

Others left shorter messages of appreciation, with one saying “God bless you more” and another saying “God bless your kind heart. Action(s) definitely speak louder than words.”

One netizen complimented the man’s arm tattoos. /TISG

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg