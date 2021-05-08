Goo Hye Sun says people should forgive her ex-husband; sues YouTube reporter who accused her of lying

- Advertisement -

Seoul — On May 7, the legal representative of actress Goo Hye Sun confirmed that she has decided to file a defamation lawsuit against a YouTube reporter Lee Jin Ho for spreading false rumours about her.

The reporter dealt with an alleged written document, signed by an anonymous individual who claimed that actor Ahn Jae Hyun had demonstrated cheating behaviour with another actress during an outing involving various drama cast members, in a video uploaded back on May 3.

It was discovered that the document was being spread online during the time Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s controversial divorce lawsuit.

The actress’s legal representative said that Goo Hye Sun is in possession of the original copy of this document, written and signed on April 28, 2020. The rep stressed that this was a legitimate document and accused Lee Jin Ho of defaming Goo Hye Sun’s character by claiming that the document contained false information and was not valid in court.

Goo Hye Sun has decided to pursue legal action against Lee Jin Ho to debunk the reporter’s claims, according to Allkpop.

Soon after news of the lawsuit made headlines, Goo Hye Sun also opened up via her Instagram about the situation. She wrote:

“Having married with a conservative ethical code, I was not able to understand the other person’s situation with an open heart last year, when I experienced strong feelings of betrayal due to personal reasons.

Looking back on it now, my actions which were purely based on emotions from that time are more shameful than the event in itself. Because of this, I did not wish to bring these events to the surface again and chose not to mention it anymore.

However, the reason that I am writing once again now is that I have friends, and as a friend I do not want my friends to get hurt. I have a duty to protect my friends, which is why I recently said on broadcast that I do not have celebrity friends and wish to keep my friends private. I do not want my friend [who signed the document mentioned above] to face damages from this. I am very thankful toward that friend.

I have already forgiven everything. I am now positively believing that all of the things I went through thus far were events meant to help me grow as a person. By all means, please encourage that person who lived with me in his new beginnings. The past is the past, and even though I was not able to, I sincerely hope that you all will embrace even the wrongdoings of that person."

