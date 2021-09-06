Valet runs red light, causing car owner to scream in panic, boot him out of car

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “Just check carefully next time if u got a valet called ‘Morgan,’” wrote Ms Winnie Heng in a Facebook post, after videos she posted of being driven past one red light and nearly through another went viral.

The driver’s carelessness (not to mention lawlessness) upset Ms Heng so badly that she can be heard screaming at the valet in Mandarin, telling him to get out of her car.

Ms Heng, a beauty blogger and former Singapore Airlines flight attendant, posted two short dashcam clips on her Facebook account on Sept 3, which have been viewed 64,000 times as well as widely shared.

- Advertisement -

The valet carried out his joyride with her before midnight the night before.

In the first clip, the valet is seen beating a red light, for which Ms Heng scolds him, telling him to drive carefully.

“What are you doing? … You know how to drive, right?” she asked.

The valet can be heard apologising softly, and saying yes, he can drive. But then he goes on to explain that the light had turned red.

“Why didn’t you stop?” she asked.

- Advertisement -

One might think this would cause the driver to become more careful. However, in the second video, as the car approaches another traffic light—which was red—the car was not slowing to a stop.

Ms Heng then went ballistic, screaming at the valet to exit her car despite it being in the middle of the road and not even pulled over to the side. She then takes over, driving the car.

“Get out, get out!”, Ms Heng can be heard saying, over and over again as the valet apologises repeatedly.

The last sound that can be heard is the firm closing of the car door.

AsiaOne reports that Ms Heng had gone out that night with some friends to Tanjong Pagar, and had “a small glass of alcohol.” As had become a habit for her when she goes for drinks, she called for a valet.

But the valet’s driving made her nervous almost immediately after he picked her up.

And when he ran a red light and looked as though he would do so again despite her scolding him, she took matters into her own hands and drove herself home.

- Advertisement -

“I didn’t dare to let him drive anymore,” she told Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Heng said that the valet has been terminated from the company he works for, but that she is filing a police report about the incident. /TISG

Read also: Auntie taxi driver breaks down after allegedly provoked by passenger

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg