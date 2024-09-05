SINGAPORE: A Gojek customer voiced his frustration on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore after he was charged $4 following a cancelled Gojek ride. “Seriously, what is this? The driver cancelled on me, but I must pay him $4?”

Explaining his frustration, he said, “He cancelled on me after a very long 12-minute wait.” His complaint quickly gained traction among other users who shared their own experiences.

One commenter echoed the man’s frustration, stating, “I kena a lot of times already. Just contact their customer service in the app; they will refund you back your $4. I hate to tell Gojek they need to get this work done… it’s unfair for customers.”

Another commenter suggested that these issues could be part of a larger problem, possibly involving “cheating & dishonest acts by drivers in collaboration with operators.”

However, not everyone was sympathetic to the man’s complaints. One commenter quipped, “Just give the $4 to the driver la. $4 can make you rich ar?” Others advised how to dispute the charges, recommending that users take screenshots and document the situation.

One noted, “This happens, but you can write in to dispute with a screenshot of your time and the calls.”

“Take the train or bus; you won’t get cancelled for that,” another user remarked.

Later on, the Gojek customer updated his Facebook post and wrote that Gojek had refunded him after further investigation.

Gojek cancellation fee

According to Gojek’s website, updated last July 2024, customers are charged a $4 cancellation fee if they cancel more than 4 minutes after being matched with a driver or once the driver arrives at the pick-up location.

The 4-minute countdown doesn’t include the time the driver spends completing a previous trip.

Under the new rule, if a driver cancels the ride 4 minutes after arriving at the pick-up location, the customer will still be charged the $4 cancellation fee.

To avoid being charged a cancellation fee, Gojek advises users to cancel within 4 minutes of being matched with a driver, provided the driver hasn’t yet reached the pick-up location.

Users can also avoid the fee if they cancel after 4 minutes from the original estimated arrival time, as long as the driver has not arrived. It’s also a good idea to book a ride only when you’re ready to go or already at the pick-up point.

And users who believe they have been wrongly charged should contact Gojek through the in-app help feature to resolve the issue. To do this:

Open the Gojek app

Go to Help & My Tickets, then Fares & Charges

Select ‘I was charged a cancellation fee’

Describe the issue and submit the request

For more details on Gojek’s fares and charges, check here. /TISG

