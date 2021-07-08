Home News Goh Chok Tong was “annoyed” when the number of PRs increased rapidly before...

Goh Chok Tong was “annoyed” when the number of PRs increased rapidly before 2011

PM Lee was concerned too, especially given the public reaction to the much larger number of foreign whom we admitted after the global financial crisis as the economy rebounded rapidly, he said.

Screengrab: www.eurekalert.org

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsSG Politics
- -
Singapore — In his biography Standing Tall, Goh Chok Tong, Singapore’s second Prime Minister, unequivocally said that the country “could not have an unlimited inflow of foreigners.”

And when the number of Permanent Residents (PRs) rose quickly “in the years before 2011,” Mr Goh was annoyed, and told Prime Minister about it, which led to a course correction.

A screenshot of the page from the book that contains this statement was uploaded on Reddit on Wednesday (July 7), one day after Free Trade Agreements (FTA), especially CECA, Singapore’s agreement with India, was debated at length in Parliament.

While Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng claimed that the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) alleged that CECA gives Indian professionals unfettered access into Singapore to work, PSP Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai answered that some of PSP’s comments on the issue have been misinterpreted but that the party is sticking to its guns in disagreeing “that CECA is net beneficial to Singapore at this stage.”

Redditor u/phunkynerd wrote in their post, “In light of recent discussions on FTAs and foreigners, I thought it’d be interesting to read our ex-PM Goh Chok Tong’s thinking on it, as revealed in his biography Standing Tall.”

The excerpt from the book features a question posed to Mr Goh, now Emeritus Senior Minister, as well as his answer, including foreign talent.

- Advertisement -

Reddit screengrab

He was asked if he was aware of the sensitivity of the policy regarding foreign talent, in the context of speeches he had made that touched on its importance.

Mr Goh answered, “Yes, from the very beginning. We were always conscious that we could not have an unlimited inflow of foreigners.”

And when the number of PRs grew quickly before the last decade, Mr Goh said he grew “annoyed.”

“Take permanent residents (PRs) for example. In the years before 2011, the numbers rose to 50,000, then 70,000 a year. It was nearly 80,000 in 2008! I was surprised and annoyed I told PM so,” reads page 153 of his book.

- Advertisement -

The numbers tapered down since then, but Mr Goh pointed out the effect of having so many PRs in the country.

“When you add the numbers up over the years, you will begin to feel the cumulative effect within the society and in daily living. The government has since made a commitment to keep the overall PR population stable at around half a million.”

When asked to clarify who exactly got annoyed, Mr Goh repeated that it was he, but added that this had been a cause of concern for the Prime Minister.

was concerned too, especially given the public reaction to the much larger number of foreign workers whom we admitted after the global financial crisis as the economy rebounded rapidly.” /TISG

Read also: Goh Chok Tong goes bird watching, refers to himself as ‘tall uncle’ of the chicks

Goh Chok Tong goes bird watching, refers to himself as ‘tall uncle’ of the chicks

- Advertisement -

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Winston Choo can teach today’s SAF generals and ex-generals a thing or two

Before the scholars, the two men most identified with the Singapore Armed Forces were Kirpa Ram Vij and Winston Choo, its first army chiefs. The former helped lay the barest foundation of the SAF in its formative years from mid-1960s/1970 to...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens slam ‘Tray return ambassador’ job that pays up to S$2,500; say “this salary can probably hire three elderly cleaners”

Singapore – The job listing for a "tray return ambassador" has been widely circulated on social media, making the online community wonder why the position pays more than a cleaner. A new normal is developing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with positions...
View Post
Featured News

Captur’ing your attention for some fun and excitement with Renault’s latest road drive

by Kannan Chandran, www.storm-asia.com WITH the aim of cornering a sizeable portion of the SUV market, Renault introduced the crossover Captur in 2013. With its small form and bright colours, its popularity in Europe, where small city cars have become acceptable practice, was...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent