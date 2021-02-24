Goh Chok Tong takes Covid-19 vaccine, says: “Prevention is better than cure”

- Advertisement -

Mr Goh Chok Tong and sixty or so other senior citizens from Marine Parade took the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 22), the former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) wrote that even though he had concerns about the vaccine like many other Singaporeans, after doing his own research and consulting doctors, he decided to go ahead with it.

“Prevention is better than cure, I reasoned”, wrote Mr Goh.

He added that despite his concerns about the vaccines side effects, “I am even more worried about catching Covid-19. At my age, the potential damage to my health from the virus is high”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Goh also said that after receiving his first dose of the vaccine, ” I chatted with many of them (the seniors) in the rest and observation area. They were all happy with the experience. Bravo our senior MParaders.”

Mr Goh was one of many seniors who were inoculated on Monday (Feb 22) as Singapore began its nationwide vaccination programme for seniors aged 70 and above.

This next phase in the inoculation drive comes after a pilot in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar vaccinated more than 5,000 elderly people in the same age group from Jan 27.

Seniors are at a higher risk of severe disease or complications from Covid-19 infection and have been prioritised for vaccination.

With three more vaccination centres at community centres and community clubs starting operations by today in Bukit Timah, Marine Parade and Taman Jurong, this brings the total number of vaccination sites in Singapore to 56. They include 14 vaccination centres in the heartland, 20 polyclinics, and 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics, a Straits Times article reported.

All seniors will be able to receive their vaccination by mid-March.

As of last Thursday, about 250,000 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 110,000 have also received their second dose. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg