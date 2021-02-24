International COVID 19 Goh Chok Tong takes Covid-19 vaccine, says: "Prevention is better than cure"

Goh Chok Tong takes Covid-19 vaccine, says: “Prevention is better than cure”

Singapore begins nationwide programme to vaccinate seniors

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Mr Goh Chok Tong and sixty or so other senior citizens from Marine Parade took the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 22), the former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) wrote that even though he had concerns about the vaccine like many other Singaporeans, after doing his own research and consulting doctors, he decided to go ahead with it.

“Prevention is better than cure, I reasoned”, wrote Mr Goh.

He added that despite his concerns about the vaccines side effects, “I am even more worried about catching Covid-19. At my age, the potential damage to my health from the virus is high”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Goh also said that after receiving his first dose of the vaccine, ” I chatted with many of them (the seniors) in the rest and observation area. They were all happy with the experience. Bravo our senior MParaders.”

Mr Goh was one of many seniors who were inoculated on Monday (Feb 22) as Singapore began its nationwide vaccination programme for seniors aged 70 and above.

This next phase in the inoculation drive comes after a pilot in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar vaccinated more than 5,000 elderly people in the same age group from Jan 27.

Seniors are at a higher risk of severe disease or complications from Covid-19 infection and have been prioritised for vaccination.

With three more vaccination centres at community centres and community clubs starting operations by today in Bukit Timah, Marine Parade and Taman Jurong, this brings the total number of vaccination sites in Singapore to 56. They include 14 vaccination centres in the heartland, 20 polyclinics, and 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics, a Straits Times article reported.

All seniors will be able to receive their vaccination by mid-March.

As of last Thursday, about 250,000 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 110,000 have also received their second dose. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman prevents passerby from calling ambulance after her husband hits motorcyclist and pillion rider

A video of a woman trying to stop a passer-by from calling an ambulance, after her husband was the one who hit a motorcyclist and his pillion, went viral. The video was circulated online on Wednesday (Feb 17) and published on Facebook...
View Post
Featured News

Woman alleges MP asked her to move out when she complained her neighbour was harassing her

A woman took to social media alleging that the Member of Parliament (MP) of her area asked her to move out of her house after she complained about a neighbour harassing her. Aisha Malik Farhaan wrote on the popular Facebook page Complaint...
View Post
Featured News

SDP’s Bryan Lim comments about Budget 2021: ‘need to rethink policies’

Singapore — The Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP's) Bryan Lim objected to the impending GST hike in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 17).  Commenting on the newly released Budget 2021, the SDP treasurer said  "they have no qualms in tapping our...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent