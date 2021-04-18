Goblin star says he wants to act alongside IU one day

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean actor Gong Yoo has shared that he wants to act alongside IU one day. The star appeared on the latest episode of IU’s YouTube show, IU’s Palette, where he said IU’s singing and acting skills are on par with each other.

Gong Yoo was personally surprised by IU’s acting in the 2018 drama My Mister, according to Allkpop.

The actor said, “This may be a long story, but I think the way you make songs and perform music is similar to the way you act. In My Mister, it was pretty shocking because you were so good at acting.”

He then compared her roles in My Mister and Hotel Del Luna, saying, “I think when you were Ji An in My Mister, you shone bright as a star. On the other hand, Jang Man Wol in Hotel Del Luna was cute and cheerful. She wasn’t as serious, but it was a bit funny.”

Gong Yoo concluded, “Even if it isn’t a music-related movie, I hope we’ll get to work together in a nice movie or drama.” IU replied, “I’d love that. I really would. I really hope that comes true.”

Born on July 10, 1979, Gong Ji-cheol, better known by his stage name Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the television dramas Coffee Prince (2007) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), and the films Silenced (2011), Train to Busan (2016) and The Age of Shadows (2016).

His stage name is a combination of his father’s last name, Gong, and his mother’s last name, Yoo.

Born on May 16, 1993, Lee Ji-eun, known professionally as IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. The name IU is a combination of 'I' and 'You,' meaning "you and I become one through music." She signed with Kakao M (formerly LOEN Entertainment, now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of 15 with her first mini album, Lost and Found.

