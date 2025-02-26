Entertainment

Global Bunjang, a marketplace for international fans to access K-pop merchandise

ByLydia Koh

February 26, 2025

KOREA: For K-pop enthusiasts, owning memorabilia of their favourite idols is a must. That’s where Global Bunjang comes in—a marketplace designed for international fans to access K-pop merchandise. Since the original Korean Bunjang app isn’t available outside Korea, Global Bunjang mirrors its listings on a mobile-friendly website.

Rare K-pop collectables are actively traded on the platform, making it a preferred destination for fans worldwide. Over the past year, its monthly active users have surged by over 95%, with growing international participation. The platform also publishes the Bunjang K-POP Merch Trend Report, offering insights into market trends.

Sae Mi Lee, Lead of Outbound Business, Global Bunjang.

Confidence when purchasing high-end brands

To ensure authenticity and quality, Global Bunjang verifies all internationally shipped items. This process checks for discrepancies between listed and actual product conditions. Additionally, Bungae Care provides authentication for luxury goods, giving users confidence when purchasing high-end brands.

Sae Mi Lee, Global Bunjang’s Lead of Outbound Business, explains that K-pop merch values depend on rarity, condition, and fan demand. Items like signed photocards, often exclusive to in-person events, can fetch millions of won. The platform reports that 80% of its users are K-pop fans, with a high repurchase rate.

Merchandise that is highly sought after

While merchandise for male groups tends to sell more, BTS dominates sales, with ARMY driving massive transaction volumes. BLACKPINK also ranks consistently within the top 30. Beyond albums and photocards, concert-exclusive goods and plush dolls are highly sought after.

Compared to platforms like eBay, Global Bunjang offers fairer pricing since rates are based on local Korean transactions. Though primarily K-pop-focused, it also facilitates trades in J-pop, C-pop, and other categories like fashion and books. While the company is based in Korea, it collaborates with Japan’s Mercari to expand its international offerings.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Chow Yun Fat’s 6 luxury cars: Not for status and the reason behind his high-end collection

February 28, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

Ryu Jun Yeol pursues Shin Min Jae while Shin Hyun trails behind in upcoming movie, ‘Revelations’

February 27, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu give their thoughts on their medical crime thriller, ‘Hyper Knife’

February 27, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

In the Hood

Yew char kway seller, cashier, retiree: Singaporeans share their dream jobs

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

‘Waited two hours unattended’—Singaporeans share moments they felt disrespected in job interviews

February 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business

CDL’s Sherman Kwek points to his father’s adviser Catherine Wu as source of dispute; fallout prompts DBS to cut target price to S$6.70

February 28, 2025 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

‘He is watching too much Mr Bean’: A viral moment needs a bigger conversation

February 28, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.