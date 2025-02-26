KOREA: For K-pop enthusiasts, owning memorabilia of their favourite idols is a must. That’s where Global Bunjang comes in—a marketplace designed for international fans to access K-pop merchandise. Since the original Korean Bunjang app isn’t available outside Korea, Global Bunjang mirrors its listings on a mobile-friendly website.

Rare K-pop collectables are actively traded on the platform, making it a preferred destination for fans worldwide. Over the past year, its monthly active users have surged by over 95%, with growing international participation. The platform also publishes the Bunjang K-POP Merch Trend Report, offering insights into market trends.

Confidence when purchasing high-end brands

To ensure authenticity and quality, Global Bunjang verifies all internationally shipped items. This process checks for discrepancies between listed and actual product conditions. Additionally, Bungae Care provides authentication for luxury goods, giving users confidence when purchasing high-end brands.

Sae Mi Lee, Global Bunjang’s Lead of Outbound Business, explains that K-pop merch values depend on rarity, condition, and fan demand. Items like signed photocards, often exclusive to in-person events, can fetch millions of won. The platform reports that 80% of its users are K-pop fans, with a high repurchase rate.

Merchandise that is highly sought after

While merchandise for male groups tends to sell more, BTS dominates sales, with ARMY driving massive transaction volumes. BLACKPINK also ranks consistently within the top 30. Beyond albums and photocards, concert-exclusive goods and plush dolls are highly sought after.

Compared to platforms like eBay, Global Bunjang offers fairer pricing since rates are based on local Korean transactions. Though primarily K-pop-focused, it also facilitates trades in J-pop, C-pop, and other categories like fashion and books. While the company is based in Korea, it collaborates with Japan’s Mercari to expand its international offerings.