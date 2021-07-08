Entertainment Celebrity Girls' Generation's Taeyeon sweeps charts worldwide!

Taeyeon has just released her new single, Weekend. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is making an iconic comeback by sweeping the charts around the world.

The singer just released her new single Weekend together with the on July 6, at 6 pm KST. After it was launched, the song hit No.1 on various music streaming sites such as Genie, Bugs and VIBE.

Weekend also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 14 different regions including the United Arab , Arabia, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Luxembourg. In China, it is ranked No.1 on QQ Music’s digital album sales chart.

Weekend is a disco-pop genre song with bright guitar and retro synth sounds. The lyrics express the wish to escape the dullness of everyday life and enjoy a carefree weekend, as reported by Soompi.

Taeyeon will be promoting her new single on music programs this week, starting with ’s “M Countdown” on July 8 and continuing with KBS2’s “Music Bank” on July 9, MBC’s “Music Core” on July 10, and SBS’s “Inkigayo” on July 11.

Born Mar 9, 1989, Kim Tae-yeon, known mononymously as Taeyeon, is a South Korean singer. She debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide and has since further participated in other projects, including Girls’ Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, and Girls’ Generation-Oh! GG.

In 2015, Taeyeon released her debut extended play I, which includes the number-one titular single on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. In 2016, she released the number-one SM Station single “Rain”, followed by her second extended play Why, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart.

Her debut studio album, My Voice (2017), yielded the top-five singles “11:11”, “Fine” and “Make Me Love You”. In 2018, Taeyeon ventured into the Japanese music scene with the digital single “Stay”, followed by the 2019 extended play Voice.

Her second studio album, Purpose (2019), featured the successful singles “Four Seasons” and “Spark”. /TISG

Tags: , ,
