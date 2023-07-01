‘Girl he made the WORLD cry at your wedding!’ SG dad’s heartfelt speech gets almost 33 million TikTok views

SINGAPORE: There was, as they say, not a dry eye in the house when one Singapore dad walked his daughter down the aisle and gave her hand to the man she was marrying.

“My dad made me cry at my wedding,” posted the bride in a Father’s Day TikTok on June 18.

Us too, Kylie. Us too!!!

Her video has gotten almost 7 million views and a shortened version of it has done even better, with nearly 33 million views.

Kylie’s dad can be heard tenderly telling her groom, “I know that you love my daughter a lot,” before going on to tell him to “every time put her in first place, in every situation.”

He then proceeds to pray for the couple.

Others who were also present at the ceremony were seen in tears as well.

But the most touching moment was when he told the groom, “If one day you ever have a change of heart that you don’t love my daughter anymore, please don’t hurt her. Just bring her back to me and give her back to me.”

And while the groom nods at him, he also reassures the older man that it’s “not going to happen”.

The bride’s father then says, “My precious daughter is yours.”

And the groom answers, ”Thank you” before the men exchange a hug.

But at this time, they’ve all pretty much lost it and the dad, bride and groom are all in tears.

And apparently, they’re not the only ones.

“Girl he made the WORLD cry at your wedding!!!!!,” wrote a commenter.

“NO! Your dad didn’t make you cry! He has made everyone cry! God bless Dad and all his loved ones,” another chimed in.

‘He made us all cry!!,” one agreed.

Others remembered their own fathers.

“I just recovered crying from the ‘pls dont hurt her’ short clip and now I’ve got the full one. I’m bawling again,” one wrote.

“I am bawling. When he said please don’t hurt her, just bring her back to me” ugh I lost it. Completely lost it,” wrote another.

In another comment, Kylie wrote that she’ll always be her daddy’s girl.

