Gillian Chung’s former husband reportedly dates café owner

Hong Kong — Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai was described as the heartbroken ex, months after his public divorce from Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung, 40, last May.

The 32-year-old revealed in interviews that he was “devastated” that Gillian, who reportedly initiated the split, “no longer loved him”.

Lai also described himself as “rejected goods” and also felt relief that he did not buy Chung an SGD4.8 million house. However, it seems that the cosmetologist has moved on from his failed marriage, as reported by 8days.sg.

Lai posted a photo on Chinese Valentine’s Day, featuring him with his parents and a mystery woman whose face was hidden by a peach emoji. The post was meant to wish his father a happy birthday, but netizens pointed out that the fact that he had included the mystery woman in a family gathering must mean that she is someone special to him.

The media and netizens are guessing that the woman is a socialite and Dazzling Café founder, Janet Yang, 46.

Rumours started that Lai and Yang were dating last Sept when he posted an IG story of her in his car along with the caption, “Thx for taking care of my babe”.

The rumours died down after some time as there had been no update from both Lai and Yang, until now.

Taiwanese media outlets pointed out that the mystery woman in Lai’s photo has a similar hair length and build as Yang. In addition, they said that Lai’s post could mean that the couple’s relationship is getting serious.

Yang was previously married to businessman Steven Chien, 44 for five years with whom she has seven-year-old twin boys. In 2019, the café owner announced that they had got a divorce a year earlier.

Born Jan 21, 1981, Gillian Chung Ka-lai, known by her stage name Chung Yan-tung, is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She is a member of the Cantopop duo Twins, along with Charlene Choi. /TISG

