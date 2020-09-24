Gigi Hadid welcomes baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on the birth of their first baby! It was reported that the mother and child are doing well. Zayn posted the memorable moment on social media, confirming the good news.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he tweeted on Wednesday, Sept. 23. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Netizens speculated that Gigi gave birth when her father, Mohamed Hadid posted a handwritten note titled “Grandpa’s Heart” on Instagram on September 16. “In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid,” he captioned the post.

Before giving birth, the couple waited out for the arrival of their child in New York City. They hunkered down in Gigi’s stunning Manhattan apartment. The couple have been together on-and-off since late 2015. Earlier this year, they confirmed that Gigi was pregnant. She spoke about it during an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms,” she shared. “But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” It is challenging to be pregnant during the pandemic but the supermodel took it all in stride. Gigi talked about how it was being pregnant during the quarantine saying, “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Gigi chose to keep things private and personal throughout the pregnancy period.

“That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening,” she told V Magazine in July 2020.

“And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

The supermodel also shared that she wanted to keep it as personal as possible to really enjoy the moment. “I just am not rushed to do it,” she explained about sharing her pregnancy on social media. “and I feel like, right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something.”

Early last month she thankfully blessed the world with her sweet maternity photos, expressing her gratitude for all the love and support she received during her pregnancy.

“Cherishing this time,” the model wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshots taken by Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango. “Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup Thank you. I love you!”

Social media or not, the parents enjoyed some time to themselves to prep for their little one.

“Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together,” a source told E! News in August. “They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly, and they are closer as a couple more than ever.”