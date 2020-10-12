Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik enjoy first date night as new parents

- Advertisement -

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally had their first date night as new parents. Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid babysat for the evening. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September.

It has been a long time since the couple went on a date together and they finally had a chance to spend some romantic time since the birth of their daughter.

The model described her date night with her partner on her Instagram stories. She said that her date night involved “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta” which is just like “heaven.”

It also includes having Yolanda Hadid, stepping in to care for their daughter for the night. Gigi posted, “Mom and Dad’s first date night. She’s in the other room with Oma, [Yolanda Hadid], but miss her [so much] lol.”

- Advertisement -

A few days after Gigi gave birth, Zayn updated fans and tweeted, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi also posted and said that she is “so in love” with their growing family.

According to a previous report from E!, “Everything went smoothly and she is recovering at her penthouse.” They added that she’s surrounded by both of their families and “Gigi is on a high and can’t believe they created an angel. She’s truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik announced the birth of their baby daughter in September and the celebrity couple have been keeping a low profile ever since as they spend precious time with their newborn.

Since the baby’s arrival, the proud parents have both shared a snapshot of their daughter’s hand. Gigi recently uploaded an adorable candid shot of her baby wearing an outfit from Donatella Versace. Nevertheless, fans are still waiting in anticipation for the couple to share the baby’s first full picture and reveal her name.

The big question is, will Gigi Hadid share a full photo of her baby daughter? Both Gigi and Zayn are infamously private about their relationship and while they might be waiting for the right time to share the first photo of their baby, they could well decide that they want to keep her out of the spotlight.

E! reported that the supermodel plans to raise her child away from the public eye which could mean that the couple may decide to shield the baby’s face from any photos they do share online.