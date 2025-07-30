GIC in discussions to back US$5b investment in Anthropic: Report

SINGAPORE: GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, is ready to invest in Anthropic’s latest funding round. This investment could be part of an Anthropic deal to raise US$5 billion that would value the AI startup at $170 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Iconiq Capital leads this deal, with possible participation from the Qatar Investment Authority. This marks a significant rise from Anthropic’s $61.5 billion valuation in March. The investment positions the company as a strong competitor to OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI.

Founded by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has experienced rapid growth. Its annual revenue reached $4 billion in July 2025, with forecasts of $34.5 billion by 2027. The company’s Claude AI model has attracted major investors, including Amazon with $8 billion and Google with $3.3 billion.

Anthropic’s business-focused AI solutions continue to draw investors despite its US$3 billion annual burn rate and lack of current profit.

Grand View Research projected that the value of the global AI market would be $279.22 billion in 2024 and $1.81 trillion by 2030.

This possible investment aligns with Singapore’s broader AI strategy. The startup’s dedication to AI safety and governance is demonstrated by Anthropic’s collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) via the GenAI Sandbox, which comprises Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

The $170 billion valuation may present challenges, but GIC’s careful investment strategy suggests thorough consideration. The fund’s AI Council and Virtual Investment Committee, which employs AI agents to review decisions, will likely conduct detailed due diligence.

This potential investment goes beyond just financial returns. It shows Singapore’s desire to be a global leader in AI innovation. The city-state aims to stay ahead in technology through smart investments.

The Singaporean government stated in its 2024 Budget that it would invest S$1 billion in AI computing, talent, and industry development to promote the adoption of technology in important industries.

Singapore revised its national AI strategy in December 2023. Promoting the use of AI and working with partners both inside and outside of Singapore to exchange ideas and widely deploy AI solutions are the objectives.

The deal also underscores fierce competition in the AI sector. Global investors are eager to secure their positions in what many see as the next major technology. For GIC, this investment is a calculated risk, balancing innovation with responsible management of national reserves.

As discussions advance, the potential partnership between GIC and Anthropic could change the global AI landscape, solidifying Singapore’s role in this important field.