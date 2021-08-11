Geylang woman to be charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman, 35, is to be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 11) with the murder of her daughter, aged 8.

The child was found dead at around 11.40 on the morning of Tuesday (Aug 10), at a residential unit in Geylang Lorong 31, after the police had been alerted that an incident had happened in the unit.

When the officers found the child, they discovered she had numerous wounds and was unconscious. She was brought to the hospital immediately and was pronounced dead at 12.45 pm.

Police officers arrested the child’s biological mother on the scene, upon suspicion of her involvement in the girl’s death.

A court order is now being sought by the police to remand her for psychiatric assessment.

If she is found guilty of murder, she could be facing the death penalty, under Section 302(1) of Singapore’s Penal Code.

In other news regarding the death of a child, the 16-year-old boy charged with the Jul 19 murder of a 13-year-old Secondary 1 student at River Valley High School appeared in court again on Tuesday (Aug 10) via a video-link.

He was remanded in Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre for another two weeks for psychiatric evaluation by District Judge Brenda Tan.

District Judge Tan, however, denied his lawyer’s application for the boy to have a brief video session with family members so that they could check on his well-being. District Judge Tan said that this was not an appropriate time for them to talk to their son.

The suspect will return to court on Aug 24. /TISG

