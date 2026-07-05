‘Get a life’: Singaporean bashed for accusing foreign worker of wearing ‘SAF pants’

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online are bashing a netizen who tried to stir controversy by accusing a foreign worker wearing camouflage trousers of wearing “SAF pants”.

Facebook user Peter Lim uploaded photos of an Indian construction worker to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (1 July). The worker, who appeared to be queuing for food at a food court, was seemingly unaware that he was being photographed.

Alongside the images, he asked, “Can workers wear SAF pants in public?” In a follow-up comment, he asserted, “Wearing old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camouflage pants as casual or civilian wear is strictly not allowed.”

However, instead of generating outrage over the worker’s attire, the post drew widespread criticism of Lim himself, with many accusing him of making an issue out of nothing and invading the worker’s privacy by taking his picture without consent.

Several commenters also questioned whether the trousers were even SAF-issued, pointing out that camouflage clothing is widely available and not exclusive to the military.

One commenter, whose comment received over 1,800 likes, wrote, “Camouflage does not mean it’s the army…Go get a life, numbskull.”

Others felt the post reflected misplaced priorities, with one remarking, “Just mind your own business. Country got so many problems you don’t voice out, but small thing you wanna make it an issue.”

Another added, “Imagine having so much free time that your full-time job is minding other people’s business. What a life.”

Many also criticised the decision to secretly photograph a member of the public. One commenter asked, “Can people anyhow take photo of other people in public??”

Others described the post as unnecessary and irrelevant. “You nothing to do right. This kind of thing also want to report. Go get a life,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Why waste your energy to post this kind of irrelevant topics…”

Similar sentiments were echoed by others, including comments such as, “Please go get a life for the one taking the photo. Maybe you are lonely and having lots of stress. Go see doctor,” and, “I think you need to see mental doctor.”

Several responses were more scathing in tone, with one saying, “Everyone has the right to be stupid, but you’re just abusing the privilege at the moment.”

Another commenter, who received almost a thousand likes, wrote, “You should get doctor’s advice to restrain from using the phone esp Internet, the excessive has caused your cells some issue. Early medical intervention is advised.”