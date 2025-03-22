Business

Genting to pay US$10.5M fine to Nevada Gaming Commission to settle Resorts World Las Vegas complaint

ByMary Alavanza

March 22, 2025
Resorts World Las Vegas

KUALA LUMPUR: Genting has agreed to pay the Nevada Gaming Commission a US$10.5 million (S$14 million) fine to resolve a complaint involving operations of Resorts World Las Vegas.

According to The Star, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Genting said its board and its unit, Resorts World Las Vegas LLC (RWLV LLC), signed a settlement agreement with the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) on March 20.

Under the settlement terms, RWLV LLC neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the complaint filed by the NGCB on Aug 15 last year but agreed to more scrutiny of its anti-money laundering (AML) programme and practices.

The company must also keep all employee training records related to the AML programme, including attendance records.

RWLV LLC will also submit an independent audit of its AML compliance to the NGCB two years after the settlement is approved, covering the previous two years.

The settlement still needs approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission, which will review it at its next monthly meeting next week, on March 27. /TISG

See also  Genting eyes UAE for new integrated casino resort

Read also: Genting Singapore share price drop to two-year low after weak Q3 results

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Hawker tries to keep her business ‘afloat’ amid Kanowit flood

March 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Chocolate Finance withdrawal updates: All requests between March 10 and 18 successfully processed and paid out

March 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Ringgit further strengthens against US dollar as Fed signals dovish stance on inflation

March 20, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

‘How do humans survive this?’ — Employee earning $1.7K/month for 5.5 days/week work says he feels like giving up

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Waterproof bag, slippers for commute, etc: Singaporeans exchange their best rainy-day life hacks

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

$5K to $11K/month to be a nun? — Job listing for Buddhist role surprises Singaporeans

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Celebrity

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat’s passport discovered by a stranger at a Tokyo café

March 22, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.