SINGAPORE: Some employees of a Malaysian firm are very lucky indeed, as their generous employers have recently given out big-ticket items such as vacation trips abroad, a car, and even a house worth RM800,000 (S$243,600).

This was shown in a video on TikTok on the account of @kaktiii01, who works in a company called JRM Holistik, which sells supplements, skincare products, and other health-related items.

In her Jan 1 post, the employee wrote that the company held “the most HAVOC dinner” in the four years she had been with it. “I am tired and tired,” @kaktiii01 wrote, adding that she had already received her reward for 2024 but that her bonus was still to come.

Employees who had performed particularly well for JRM Holistik appeared to have been rewarded very well for their hard work.

A number of very, very lucky (and probably very diligent) employees, including the @kaktiii01 herself, even went home with new houses. One staff was awarded a bungalow worth RM800,000 ($243,600), and another staff got a two-story terraced home worth RM430,000 ($130,900).

Some of the firm’s workers received a car called a Perodua Myvi, which goes for RM50,000 (S$15,200).

Others were rewarded with a luxury bedroom set that cost RM10,000 (S$3,045).

Another reward prize was a pilgrimage trip to Mecca, with all expenses paid.

@kaktiii01’s video has had nearly 34,000 views, and many TikTok users have dropped comments on it. “My jaw dropped seeing the generous gifts 😅👍👍👍👍👍,” wrote one.

The post author explained a little bit more about the dinner in a comment, writing that it had been solely for the company’s staff and was not open to outsiders.

In another comment, she added that in her former job, her employer gave her an RM1000 bonus. And while that was “more than enough,” for her, she did not want to “stay in a toxic company.”

When another TikTok user wrote that at her old workplace, they weren’t informed about a salary cut and their pay came late, and more recently, they’ve been unemployed, @kaktiii01 responded that she has had the same experience in the past but that people should “know their value.”

The post author also clarified that the company she works for is not an MLM (multi-level marketing) firm, nor is it in the insurance industry.

/TISG

Read also: MOH: Company allegedly offering healthcare awards for S$10K is under investigation