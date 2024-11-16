MANILA, PHILIPPINES: A groundbreaking study from Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) challenges the common stereotype of Generation Z workers as self-centred or disengaged.

According to the research, Gen Z employees, born between 1995 and 2012, are highly motivated individuals prioritising stable income and personal achievement.

Gen Z’s motivations

According to GMA News Online, the study titled “Motivating Filipino Generation Z Employees at Work: Enablers and Outcomes,” published in the Evidence-based HRM journal in October 2024, reveals that Gen Z workers are driven by a desire for meaningful work environments and long-term financial stability, often placing family responsibilities at the heart of their career ambitions.

Through in-depth interviews and a follow-up survey of 132 Gen Z employees, researchers uncovered that financial stability is a primary motivator for these young workers.

Unlike the stereotype of a generation obsessed with instant gratification, Gen Z employees are willing to sacrifice short-term comforts to secure their futures.

This drive for financial security is often tied to deep-rooted familial obligations, a cornerstone of Filipino culture.

“Family is a significant motivator for their work, as they strive to provide a good life for their loved ones,” explained the researchers, highlighting that many participants—especially those who are the eldest children in their families—feel a heightened sense of responsibility to support their relatives.

Key priorities of Gen Z

The research also revealed key differences in Gen Z’s motivations compared with other generations in the workforce.

While Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) prioritize interesting work and supportive work environments, Gen Z workers focus more on career advancement, skill development, and securing a stable financial future through savings and investments.

This generational shift points to a new work ethic among young professionals: “Compared to Millennials, who value work that is engaging and fosters good relationships with colleagues, Gen Z is more focused on ensuring financial security and career growth,” the study noted.

For employers, this presents a clear takeaway — to attract and retain Gen Z talent, organizations need to align their values with broader social impact and provide robust financial benefits.

How employers can attract and retain Gen Z talent

Gen Z employees are not just looking for a paycheck—they want their work to contribute to a greater purpose, making an impact both within the organization and in society at large.

“Gen Z workers want to see how their role contributes to the organization’s mission and how their earnings can help secure their future,” said the ADMU researchers.

“They’re not only focused on compensation but also on how their work and salary can provide for their long-term needs.”

In light of these findings, businesses are encouraged to re-evaluate how they engage with younger employees, offering attractive salaries and opportunities for personal growth, financial stability, and meaningful contributions to society.

As Gen Z continues to rise in the workforce, their values of hard work, family responsibility, and future-focused career development will likely shape the corporate landscape for years to come.