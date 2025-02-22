As we look to the future of recruitment, traditional hiring methods are facing an impending transformation. For years, employers have relied on resumes as the go-to tool for evaluating potential hires, but according to a recent report featured on HRD Asia, this could soon change. Gen Z workers, a rising force in the job market, believe that resumes will soon lose their relevance, signalling a shift in how employers should assess talent.

The rise of digital profiles over traditional resumes

Career expert Reyhane Mansouri, a digital PR specialist at Resumedia, emphasises that Gen Z job applicants are moving away from resumes in favour of digital platforms and social media to highlight their skills. While resumes are still widely used, Mansouri points out that their long-term value is questionable. “Around 28% of Gen Z believes resumes will lose their value in the next five years,” she says, but interestingly, 80% still use them when applying for jobs. This dual approach reveals an intriguing dynamic —Gen Z is accommodating traditional expectations while pushing for a more modern, digital approach.

As Gen Z professionals increasingly step into leadership roles, their preferences are likely to influence broader hiring practices. Employers may need to pivot their recruitment strategies to prioritise candidates’ digital profiles, especially on job boards like LinkedIn and Indeed. Mansouri notes that between 30% to 40% of Gen Z regularly update their online profiles, which has become an essential tool for recruiters to gauge a candidate’s qualifications and suitability.

Gen Z’s dynamic approach – Personal websites and social media integration

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is no longer confined to rigid resume formats. Instead, they are adopting more dynamic and flexible ways to showcase their talents. Many job seekers in this generation maintain personal websites where they can continuously update their portfolios and achievements. This format allows for greater creativity and innovation in presenting one’s career journey.

For Gen Z, the lines between personal and professional life are increasingly blurred. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are now integral to their career development. “For Gen Z, the border between personal life and professional life doesn’t exist, or it’s really thin,” says Mansouri. These platforms not only allow them to express their creativity but also offer employers a more holistic view of who they are beyond their resumes.

Social media has become a crucial tool for job seekers. According to a study from Zety, a significant portion of Gen Z is turning to platforms like TikTok to discover job opportunities. The integration of personal branding with professional identity is shaping a new landscape for talent acquisition.

Rethinking recruitment and how employers can adapt to Gen Z’s expectations

As Gen Z increasingly dominates the job market, employers must adapt their hiring strategies to stay competitive. One key change is strengthening their digital presence. “Companies need to keep their career pages and LinkedIn profiles updated,” advises Mansouri. Gen Z is accustomed to checking these platforms during their job search, and a lack of updates could turn potential applicants away. Around 40% of Gen Z job seekers rely on company websites, making it crucial for employers to ensure their online presence reflects current opportunities and company culture.

Another essential change is streamlining the hiring process. Gen Z values efficiency and transparency in recruitment. Long, drawn-out hiring processes are a turn-off, so employers must make the process quicker and more engaging.

Communication is also a critical area for improvement. Gen Z workers have expressed frustration with companies that “ghost” them during the hiring process or fail to establish a meaningful connection. Employers need to make applicants feel welcome and supported, even in the initial stages of recruitment. Mansouri notes that improving communication can significantly enhance a candidate’s experience and make them more likely to engage with a potential employer.

The role of technology in the evolving recruitment landscape

Finally, as technology becomes an even more integral part of recruitment, artificial intelligence (AI) tools are playing an increasingly important role in the hiring process. According to HireVue, nearly three out of four HR professionals are now using AI tools weekly to streamline tasks like screening candidates, scheduling interviews, and providing real-time feedback. This shift not only increases efficiency but also helps employers find the best talent by automating routine tasks and allowing human resources teams to focus on higher-level engagement with applicants.

Resumes – relics of the past?

As the workplace continues to evolve, Gen Z’s influence on hiring practices is undeniable. The traditional resume may soon become a relic of the past, replaced by more flexible, creative, and digital-first methods of showcasing talent. Employers who embrace these changes and adapt to Gen Z’s preferences will be better positioned to attract top candidates, streamline their recruitment processes, and build a workforce that is engaged, diverse, and innovative.