Gen Z discussion: Why workplaces are struggling to adapt to Gen Z expectations

Gen Z has often been described as a challenge in the workplace, or so the higher-ups say. One Xennial, a person belonging to a micro-generation between Gen X and Millennials, echoed this dilemma online, unsure if the youngest part of today’s workforce is “laudable” or simply has “bad work ethic”.

She noted that while it’s good that they call out toxic behaviour, favour their own mental health and are able to negotiate their salaries, they seem to have “little ambition” and are entitled.

On r/Xennials, she wrote: “I try and be sensitive to my own aging and not just dump on the kids, but I’ve managed Millennials for years and there does seem like there’s something different now with kids coming out of school.”

“Possibly these are things all workers have to outgrow? But I’ve had some literally crazy issues with young workers”.

Gen Z at work and what they expect

She shared, her 26-year-old co-worker who’s making US$80,000 (S$101,947) asked to double her salary just after one year because “she felt she deserved US$150,000”. Another took the company’s unlimited paid time off (PTO) policy a little too far, taking six weeks off the previous year, prompting the company to change its policy.

She also claimed no one under 30 in her department contributes to their 401(k) retirement savings plan, despite a company match.

Some staff have even asked to be taken off clients because they find people too hard to work with, while others show up to Zoom meetings with higher-ups or clients wearing sweats.

“I could go on, but I know I sound like a curmudgeon. I actually really liked managing younger staff until prob(ably) after the pandemic,” she said.

Fellow Xennials commented that they’re trying to wrap their heads around someone as young as 26 earning US$80,000, much less thinking they’re worth double. Another was just as shocked by how they have unlimited PTO.

A third shared how the bunch often wear “very unprofessional” wardrobe at work, while others wondered how much mental health issues are naturally occurring or society driven.

One who works mostly with Gen Z said, “I know way too much about them,” referring to how they openly talk about everything: their mental health diagnoses, medication, or substance abuse history. They also take a lot of time off, nap in an empty room at work, and come late or leave early, she added. Thankfully, their Gen X boss seems to have a “whatever” attitude.

“I’m just silently glad I never had myself. Most live with their parents or in-laws so they have financial help to offset the cost of living. Good for them. I didn’t have that but things were easier 20 years ago. They don’t seem to feel any topic is inappropriate for work.”

A higher-up in law also noticed how their young associates are “turning down work,” a norm that seems new to him. “How else do you expect to demonstrate your competence to our clients?” he argued.

Still, one commenter came to Gen Z’s defence, saying boomers were once called lazy hippies, Gen X were slackers, and Millennials were entitled — now it’s Gen Z’s turn. The only difference, he said, is that mental health is now talked about more. /TISG

