// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 12, 2026
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
2 min.Read

Gen Z discussion: Why workplaces are struggling to adapt to Gen Z expectations

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Gen Z has often been described as a challenge in the workplace, or so the higher-ups say. One Xennial, a person belonging to a micro-generation between Gen X and Millennials, echoed this dilemma online, unsure if the youngest part of today’s workforce is “laudable” or simply has “bad work ethic”.

She noted that while it’s good that they call out toxic behaviour, favour their own mental health and are able to negotiate their salaries, they seem to have “little ambition” and are entitled.

On r/Xennials, she wrote: “I try and be sensitive to my own aging and not just dump on the kids, but I’ve managed Millennials for years and there does seem like there’s something different now with kids coming out of school.”

“Possibly these are things all workers have to outgrow? But I’ve had some literally crazy issues with young workers”.

Gen Z at work and what they expect

She shared, her 26-year-old co-worker who’s making US$80,000 (S$101,947) asked to double her salary just after one year because “she felt she deserved US$150,000”. Another took the company’s unlimited paid time off (PTO) policy a little too far, taking six weeks off the previous year, prompting the company to change its policy.

See also  Why proof-of-stake is a more viable consensus mechanism than proof-of-work

She also claimed no one under 30 in her department contributes to their 401(k) retirement savings plan, despite a company match.

Some staff have even asked to be taken off clients because they find people too hard to work with, while others show up to Zoom meetings with higher-ups or clients wearing sweats.

“I could go on, but I know I sound like a curmudgeon. I actually really liked managing younger staff until prob(ably) after the pandemic,” she said.

Fellow Xennials commented that they’re trying to wrap their heads around someone as young as 26 earning US$80,000, much less thinking they’re worth double. Another was just as shocked by how they have unlimited PTO.

A third shared how the bunch often wear “very unprofessional” wardrobe at work, while others wondered how much mental health issues are naturally occurring or society driven.

One who works mostly with Gen Z said, “I know way too much about them,” referring to how they openly talk about everything: their mental health diagnoses, medication, or substance abuse history. They also take a lot of time off, nap in an empty room at work, and come late or leave early, she added. Thankfully, their Gen X boss seems to have a “whatever” attitude.

See also  'I worked 10 jobs to see the world, and now I travel for free!' — 19 y/o Singaporean student shares how Gen Zs like her can solo travel too

“I’m just silently glad I never had myself. Most live with their parents or in-laws so they have financial help to offset the cost of living. Good for them. I didn’t have that but things were easier 20 years ago. They don’t seem to feel any topic is inappropriate for work.”

A higher-up in law also noticed how their young associates are “turning down work,” a norm that seems new to him. “How else do you expect to demonstrate your competence to our clients?” he argued.

Still, one commenter came to Gen Z’s defence, saying boomers were once called lazy hippies, Gen X were slackers, and Millennials were entitled — now it’s Gen Z’s turn. The only difference, he said, is that mental health is now talked about more. /TISG

Read also: Gen Z discussion: Rising living costs are reshaping where young people live

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.
Jobs

Jobs, affordable housing and traffic planning top Johoreans’ expectations as JS-SEZ attracts billion-ringgit investments

In just six months, the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) drew billion-ringgit investments. In The Independent Singapore’s earlier report, investments in the economic zone were alrea...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Johor proposes tracking system for Singapore cross-border taxis

The system would allow officials to monitor taxi routes and ensure that passengers are picked up and dropped off only at approved locations.

Jamus Lim: A national on-the-job training program is how we train a workforce ready to take on AI

"Most skills we need for our jobs aren’t learned in classrooms, but through on-the-job training, via apprenticeships, internships, and mentorship. But our current systems are inadequate: the Skills...

Singapore driving test pass rates decline again; nearly 100,000 people took the tests last year

More learners are signing up for driving tests, but fewer are passing, reflecting changing preferences, stricter assessments, and growing demand for lessons.

2 months’, 2 weeks’ jail for man who wed second woman in Las vegas without divorcing wife

He had traveled to the United States in 2017 in order to marry another woman, even though he had not divorced his wife.

Business

Jobs, affordable housing and traffic planning top Johoreans’ expectations as JS-SEZ attracts billion-ringgit investments

In just six months, the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) drew billion-ringgit investments. In The Independent Singapore’s earlier report, investments in the economic zone were alrea...

Local asks, ‘Is the SG job market really that bad or am I just not qualified enough?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker confessed on social media that it “feels demoralising” watching everyone else around him “thrive in their careers” or land new jobs with apparent ease, while he h...

46-year-old ‘jumbo’ executive flat in AMK sells for S$1.35 million

Ang Mo Kio has recently recorded another notable transaction in the HDB resale market. On 5 March, a resale executive flat in the estate changed hands for S$1,350,000, setting a new benchmark for i...

Six years under a narcissistic boss took a heavy emotional toll, employee shares

This article exposes the emotional toll of narcissistic bosses, showing how toxic leadership can drive burnout and career disruption. By sharing real experiences and practical advice, it validates ...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //