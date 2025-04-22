GE2025: Why Red Dot United’s scientists Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad and Dr David Foo could be game-changers in Nee Soon

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) has unveiled its slate for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming elections, featuring a powerhouse lineup: Secretary-General Ravi Philemon, Chairman Dr David Foo, cybersecurity expert Sharon Lin, strategist Pang Heng Chuan, and physicist Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad.

But who exactly is the physicist with a heart for the community?

Meet Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, a theoretical physicist who has spent years studying one of the most profound mysteries of the universe: black holes. These cosmic giants are so powerful that nothing—not even light—can escape their pull, but what truly happens to the matter and information that crosses the point of no return?

That’s the question Dr Ahmad set out to answer in his research, blending the abstract world of quantum mechanics with real questions about what it means to lose—whether it’s data, matter, or trust. Today, he’s bringing that same curiosity and integrity to the political arena.

What Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad did

Dr Ahmad’s research zeroed in on fermions—the tiniest building blocks of matter, like electrons and neutrinos. These are particles that obey some of the strictest laws in nature, and they’re essential to everything that exists.

To study them, he used a tool called Quantum Field Theory—imagine applying chemistry’s periodic table not to elements, but to energy. It’s a way of understanding how particles form, move, and interact with forces in the universe.

However, instead of applying this in normal space, Dr Ahmad did something more ambitious: He studied how these matter particles behave near and inside black holes.

What he found

Here’s where things get really fascinating.

In ordinary space, quantum fields—which describe how particles behave—are smooth and continuous, but Dr Ahmad found that when you approach a black hole, these fields for fermions don’t stretch across like they should. Instead, they cut off at the event horizon—the invisible boundary beyond which nothing can return.

Imagine watching a movie, but halfway through, the screen goes black. You can still hear the sound, but you can’t follow the story anymore. That’s what’s happening at a black hole’s edge. The “story” of the object—its identity, its data—gets silenced, and all we see is thermal static.

Because of this, the radiation coming from black holes looks like random heat—not a message, not a pattern, just noise.

Why this matters

This research gives us one possible answer to the age-old question: What happens to the past when it falls into a black hole?

Dr Ahmad’s work suggests that the information may not come back—not in any readable, recoverable way. That would mean black holes don’t just eat matter—they erase memory.

Or, it could mean that we’re still missing a major piece of the puzzle and that our understanding of the universe needs to evolve.

A Singaporean at the edge of space-time

What’s truly inspiring is that this work didn’t just come from a top Ivy League lab—it came from a Singaporean physicist. Dr Ahmad’s journey shows that world-changing ideas can come from anywhere, even the heartlands of Yishun.

He approached one of the most difficult puzzles in physics not with sci-fi drama, but with cold, clear mathematics—and concepts most of us first encounter in O-Level physics and chemistry: energy, particles, and the conservation of information.

His work doesn’t just inspire scientists—it inspires young Singaporeans to ask bold questions, dream bigger, and know that the horizon of discovery is open to them too.

Dr Ahmad has said:

“To truly understand what people are going through, you need both a microscope and a telescope — to see the fine details of daily struggle, and the wide horizon of possibility.”

It’s this same mindset he brings to politics.

He believes unity doesn’t mean conformity. It means listening deeply, lifting others, and leading with dignity. Only then, he says, can we bring out the best in Singapore—not by silencing difference, but by making space for it.

What about the chemist who went from lab coats to the ballot box?

Dr David Foo, chairman of RDU and the second scientist on the party’s Nee Soon GRC slate, isn’t your typical politician. He’s a chemist, an educator, and a staunch advocate for civic awareness—all rolled into one.

As Singapore heads toward GE2025, Dr Foo is once again stepping into the political arena, but he doesn’t come armed with slogans alone. He brings a career built on inquiry, service, and reform.

A Scientist first: Chemistry at his core

Dr Foo earned his PhD in chemistry from the University of Idaho, laying the groundwork for a career that has spanned continents and disciplines.

In the early stages of his career, he worked in high-level laboratories in the United States, later returning to Singapore where he became one of the founding scientists of the Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences (ICES). His expertise also led him to Johnson & Johnson’s regional research centre, where he contributed as part of their technical staff.

A major highlight? Dr Foo became the first Singaporean to be awarded the Glenn T. Seaborg Fellowship at the prestigious Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US—a top-tier recognition in the field of nuclear and analytical chemistry.

Championing science education

However, Dr Foo didn’t stay behind the lab bench.

Believing strongly in the power of youth education, he founded Science Ventures Learning Hub, a platform dedicated to making science more interactive, engaging, and accessible to students.

He played a significant role in Singapore’s National Science Challenge, helping design chemistry challenges beyond rote learning—challenges that inspired curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in young minds.

From Political Awareness to Policy Making

Dr Foo’s political journey began in 2001, when he co-founded Think Centre, one of Singapore’s earliest and boldest independent civic research organisations. At a time when political discourse in Singapore was still tentative, his move into civil society was both visionary and courageous.

He contested in Jurong GRC during the 2015 General Election under the Singaporeans First party and later joined RDU, where he now plays a leadership role. Today, he is contesting Nee Soon GRC as part of RDU’s diverse and forward-looking team—alongside figures like secretary-general Ravi Philemon and theoretical physicist Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad.

Science meets policy

Dr Foo represents the rare convergence of scientific precision and policy vision.

Whether he’s discussing climate action, energy sustainability, or public health, he brings to the table a calm, methodical approach rooted in data and evidence, but just as importantly, he pairs that objectivity with a belief in civic empowerment and transparency.

To him, policymaking isn’t about political theatre—it’s about making sense of complex systems and finding solutions that work.

Why it matters

In a political landscape often shaped by bureaucratic inertia and risk-averse leadership, Dr Foo is a breath of fresh air. He reminds us that public service doesn’t just belong to lifelong politicians. It belongs to scientists, teachers, and ordinary citizens with a commitment to truth and change.

As Singaporeans head to the polls, figures like Dr David Foo raise a powerful question:

What kind of leadership do we want?

One that simply manages the status quo—or one that dares to innovate, educate, and elevate?

Stay tuned to The Independent for more deep dives and human stories behind the headlines—as we journey together toward Singapore’s next General Election.