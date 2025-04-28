Pritam Singh: If PM says he needs over 2/3 of Parliament to be PAP MPs to govern properly, that’s a ‘serious problem’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In a doorstep interview on Sunday (April 27), Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh underlined that there are various ways to serve Singapore, not just in Parliament, especially if one is a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Singh, who is seeking a fourth term as MP for Aljnied GRC, underlined the point that if Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says two-thirds of the seats in Parliament need to be filled by PAP MPs in order for him to govern, then this puts the robustness of the PAP’s processes and political system in question.

He cited the example of former Foreign Affairs Minister George Yeo, who lost his seat at Aljunied GRC in 2011 to a team that included Mr Singh, but went on to serve various functions. Mr Singh also mentioned Ng Chee Meng, the former Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC MP who also lost at Sengkang GRC to a WP team in 2020, but has continued to serve as the secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

Mr Singh made these remarks after he was asked about PM Wong’s comment at a rally at Chua Chu Kang on April 26 that having more opposition in Parliament may mean a weakening of the government and that potential officeholders would be lost.

“The opposition says losing a few candidates is not a big deal. But do you really want to lose serving ministers as well as new candidates who have the potential to be the next generation of leaders for you?” PM Wong said.

Mr Singh countered with, “If the Prime Minister is saying that he needs more than two-thirds of Parliament to be full of PAP MPS, then I believe that we have good people in various verticals in government, and even if you have a parliament with one-third of it comprising opposition MPs, you will have a government that is free to address the problems of the day and problems of tomorrow,” he added.

If the Prime Minister is saying that 60% of seats are not enough and 90% is necessary, this points to “a very weak PAP already to begin with”, the WP chief said.

The WP has made the case to voters for being a force for good.

“We intend to represent Singaporeans faithfully in Parliament, and that’s what we’ll do.”

He recalled that in 2011 at Aljunied, among the PAP candidates, one had already been earmarked to be House Speaker, and about Ong Ye Kung, Mr Singh remarked pointedly, “Let’s not talk about what he abandoned.”

Ong Ye Kung recently made the news and received flak for his remarks about candidates “abandoning” former wards.

But Mr Singh expressed respect for Mr Yeo and even for Mr Ng, who he pointed out has “done his part for workers” in Singapore in his capacity as NTUC chief. He argued that while the way the “PAP trampoline” is organised “will not prevent good people from serving the country in many different capacities,” the situation is different for members of opposition parties.

“That’s the reality. So when we offer a good slate of Singaporeans for the elections, we’re requesting voters to think carefully and consider seriously about having more solid opposition voices in Parliament through the Workers Party,” Mr Singh added. /TISG

