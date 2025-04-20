GE2025: Red Dot United unveils manifesto rethinking society with a heart

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In a spirited address that called for a renewed social contract and reimagined national priorities, Red Dot United (RDU) unveiled its manifesto for GE2025 on Saturday night (April 19), rallying under the banner of a more compassionate, transparent, and people-first Singapore.

With the slogan “First Class Citizens, Fairer Singapore”, RDU is taking a bold stance against what it says is the People’s Action Party’s inertia in the face of global uncertainty. At the heart of its manifesto are five pillars of reform—collectively dubbed the new “5Cs”: Collective Prosperity, Citizen’s Dividend, Comprehensive Housing Reset, Caring Healthcare, and Civil Freedom.

A safety net, not a sound bite

RDU’s secretary-general Ravi Philemon delivered a powerful critique of Singapore’s current socio-economic safety measures. “We are facing a global trade crisis,” he said, “and Singapore cannot escape getting trampled when the giants fight.”

In response, RDU’s flagship policy proposal is the Citizen’s Dividend—an unconditional cash transfer for all Singaporeans that begins with the most vulnerable and gradually expands to all. This initiative, they argue, offers a dignified financial floor that empowers citizens to seek better opportunities, retrain, or innovate without the crushing weight of economic uncertainty.

- Advertisement -

“The trampoline has too many broken springs,” Philemon said, referencing Singapore’s current social assistance schemes. “It’s time for a real safety net.”

Homes with heart: A comprehensive housing reset

The second major thrust of RDU’s manifesto targets housing insecurity, particularly for those at risk of lease decay.

With HDB leases ticking toward expiry and little clarity on the government’s long-term plans, RDU is calling for SERS-for-All, a proposal to extend the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme to all HDB estates, thereby ensuring the value and utility of older flats.

RDU is also championing a Rent-to-Own scheme aimed at the bottom 20% of income earners and young, single Singaporeans who struggle to buy homes. “There is no price you can put on a home,” Philemon noted. “Singaporeans deserve security, not stress, when it comes to housing.”

- Advertisement -

Additionally, RDU’s housing reforms include restrictions on resale flat purchases by new citizens and PRs, which aim to ensure that locals have priority in the public housing market.

Well-being, not just GDP

RDU is proposing a shift towards a Well-being Economy, moving away from gross domestic product (GDP)-centric policies to those prioritising wage fairness and job security.

Despite Singapore’s wealth and inflow of foreign investments, Philemon highlighted the growing disconnect between economic growth and the lived realities of workers: “Wage growth has barely kept pace with inflation.”

To address this, RDU wants the government to support local SMEs through improved procurement policies, moderation of commercial rents, and easier access to grants. Recognising small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) as the backbone of the economy, RDU argues that a thriving small business ecosystem directly translates into stable employment for many Singaporeans.

- Advertisement -

Environmental sustainability also finds its place in this pillar, with RDU calling for prioritisation of brownfield redevelopment, which is about revitalising old, used-up plots—like former factories, warehouses, or old urban sites—instead of clearing untouched “greenfield” land (like forests or farmland) for new developments. The party is also advocating enforceable emissions limits and increased transparency in land-use decisions.

Healthcare that cares

RDU’s fourth pillar focuses on transforming the healthcare system into one that prioritises people over profit.

Reforms proposed include expanding MediShield Life, redesigning MediSave, and capping out-of-pocket expenses. The goal? To ensure that no Singaporean ever has to choose between their health and their financial survival.

“Healthcare must be a right, not a financial burden,” Philemon emphasised. RDU proposes fairer subsidies and the rebalancing of the 3M framework (MediShield, MediSave, MediFund) to reduce the individual burden and promote collective responsibility.

Civil freedom as a foundation

The final C—Civil Freedom—was presented as not just a moral obligation but a practical necessity for innovation and trust in governance.

RDU has pledged to pass a Freedom of Information Act and revise laws such as POFMA, FICA, and POHA, which they say are currently used to stifle dissent rather than ensure accountability.

“Transparency is critical for trust,” Philemon said. “We cannot build a thriving society while restricting information and silencing voices.”

Speaking to The Independent at the manifesto launch, RDU Secretary-General Ravi Philemon elaborated on the party’s pledge to pass a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, calling it “a foundational step toward building public trust and ensuring accountability.”

He referenced a past environmental controversy involving unauthorised land clearance, which only came to light after independent observers using satellite imagery raised the alarm. “This is not about finger-pointing,” Philemon emphasised. “It’s about the lack of visibility—about how the public often only finds out about decisions after damage is already done.”

Why a Freedom of Information Act?

The FOI Act proposed by RDU would allow citizens to access a range of public documents and government-held data, especially on issues such as:

Land use and environmental decisions

Public procurement and government contracts

Urban redevelopment plans

Budget allocations and spending

Official correspondences on policy implementation

Philemon stressed that the intention isn’t to “open every drawer in the Cabinet” but to “make information accessible unless there’s a compelling reason to withhold it.”

“In mature democracies like the UK and New Zealand,” he added, “Freedom of Information laws come with clear safeguards for national security and sensitive diplomatic matters, but they don’t default to secrecy.”

What information would be covered?

According to RDU, their FOI framework would:

Establish clear classifications for what can be disclosed, what requires redaction, and what must remain confidential for national security or legal reasons.

Introduce declassification timelines—for example, a 10- or 20-year embargo on certain sensitive information, similar to practices in other countries.

Allow for independent review boards to assess rejected information requests.

Require government bodies to proactively publish key datasets and minutes from policy meetings, where feasible.

“This is not about political witch-hunts,” Philemon clarified. “This is about the right of Singaporeans to understand how decisions that affect their lives are made.”

A call to reimagine the nation

More than a collection of policy proposals, RDU’s manifesto is a philosophical call to reimagine Singapore as a society rooted in heart and dignity. It introduced HEART as a new guiding framework:

H – Housing : Secure homes for all, especially the vulnerable.

: Secure homes for all, especially the vulnerable. E – Equitable Healthcare : Access to affordable, quality care.

: Access to affordable, quality care. A – Assured Prosperity : A fairer economy with decent wages.

: A fairer economy with decent wages. R – Resilient Economy : Growth aligned with sustainability.

: Growth aligned with sustainability. T – Transparency: A government that is open and accountable.

If elected, RDU has pledged to run town councils efficiently, grounded in principles of prudence and transparency, and to be a voice in Parliament that truly represents the people.

“This is not just about policies,” Philemon concluded. “It’s about the kind of society we want to build. A Singapore where prosperity is shared, dignity is upheld, and no one is left behind.”

With a clear-eyed view of the challenges ahead and a heart-centred approach to governance, RDU’s manifesto may well be the rallying cry for a new chapter in Singapore’s political story.

Stay tuned to The Independent for more ground-up perspectives, bold questions, and stories that matter as polling day inches closer.