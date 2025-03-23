SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU), one of Singapore’s younger opposition parties, conducted a grassroots walkabout in Fernvale, near Seletar Mall, on Sunday as part of its outreach efforts in the newly carved Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Key party figures, including RDU Secretary-General Ravi Philemon and newly appointed ground operations leader Kala Manickam, were present, engaging with residents and distributing flyers. They were joined by volunteers and human rights lawyer M Ravi, who, despite clarifying he is not a party member, pledged his support to RDU.

“I live here. I was born in Jalan Kayu, so this place is very special to me,” Mr M Ravi shared. “I would like to pledge my support to RDU to have a strong alternative voice in Parliament.”

The Jalan Kayu SMC was established following recommendations from the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report. The area is currently represented by the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Ng Ling Ling, who entered politics in 2020.

A New Face for Ground Operations

Mr Philemon officially announced Ms Manickam as the party’s ground operations leader during a doorstop interview with the media. Ms Manickam, a former Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate and ex-Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer, will spearhead RDU’s grassroots efforts in the constituency.

“If elected, RDU wishes to be a credible voice in Parliament,” Mr Philemon said. He emphasised the party’s commitment to learning how residents of Jalan Kayu SMC can be “served better,” adding, “We intend to work hard and engage more on the ground.”

When asked about facing the incumbent PAP MP or ex-PAP Minister Ng Chee Meng, who has been spotted in the ward, Mr Philemon replied it was premature to speculate on the PAP’s candidate but assured that RDU is “ready for the challenge.”

On Opposition Unity

Mr Philemon addressed the potential of a multi-cornered fight, noting that discussions with other opposition parties were ongoing to prevent vote fragmentation.

Responding to questions on whether the ward will see a multi-cornered fight, he asserted that three-cornered contests are not in the interest of any opposition party.

“As for Red Dot United, we do understand the importance of opposition unity, and we’ll do our part to work towards that,” he affirmed, referencing RDU’s participation in a coalition with three other opposition parties.

Kala Manickam: From PSP to RDU

Kala Manickam, who contested under the PSP in Nee Soon GRC during GE2020, spoke on her motivations for joining RDU.

“What drew me to RDU is how quickly they respond to the ground, whether through emails, calls, or direct outreach,” Ms Manickam explained.

A business owner and specialist educator, she holds a Master’s degree in Lifelong Learning and was part of the pioneer batch of commissioned female officers in the SAF.

Ms Manickam highlighted employment stagnation as a key concern. “We have very hardworking Singaporeans who go through all this retraining but don’t seem to get job opportunities, face stagnation in wages, and receive little recognition for their work,” she said.

She also flagged the stress young families face over education costs and advocated for a more balanced system that prioritises mental well-being alongside academic success.

Ms Manickam added that her prior electoral experience in Nee Soon GRC, where she contested against a team led by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, has prepared her well for future campaigns.

Addressing her past lawsuit against PSP over her dismissal in 2021, Ms Manickam said the matter has been amicably settled. “I’m thankful for the opportunity PSP gave me,” she added, wishing the party well in the next election.

Walkabout and RDU’s Broader Message

Accompanied by Mr Philemon and Ms Manickam, RDU members and volunteers visited the Fernvale LRT area, a hawker centre, and a coffee shop at Block 437 Fernvale Road, engaging with residents and distributing flyers bearing their slogan: “Towards a compassionate society.”

While RDU has yet to officially confirm Ms Manickam as their candidate for Jalan Kayu SMC, Mr Philemon stated, “As a party, we will throw our fullest support behind Kala Manickam. If elected, we promise to be a credible voice for the people of Jalan Kayu in Parliament.”

Shifting the Focus

Speaking to The Independent Singapore, Mr Philemon said RDU’s key message is a shift away from GDP-centric policymaking.

“We need a well-being economy where people and the planet are prioritised as equally as the GDP growth of the country,” he said.

He also touched on a sentiment he has encountered frequently: “There is this perception that Singaporeans are being treated as second-class citizens in their own homes. We want Singaporeans to feel proud, to feel like first-class citizens in the only home they have.”

Red Dot United, founded in 2020, continues to expand its footprint across Singapore, advocating for transparency, accountability, and a fairer society as it gears up for the next General Election.